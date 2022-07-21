B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
Kourtney Kujawa, 24, uses a motorized wheelchair, which the airline said was too big to put in the cargo hold.
On Sunday, Kujawa was leaving Vancouver International Airport for Denver, Colo., for a conference for people who also have the same rare genetic skin disorder called recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
“It's a place where I don't feel different; I feel so different when I'm at home. So it was just really important for me to come and see my old friends and meet some new ones,” she told CTV News.
Kujawa was travelling with her sister and friend. Prior to the flight, she had given the travel agent the dimensions of the wheelchair and she had requested that the trio sit together near the front. Her hands have been amputated and she needs the help from loved ones.
“I need assistance with most everything and so like, walking, putting the seatbelt on, passing the drink or if I needed medication,” she explained.
But when they got to the airport, they learned their seats were split up. Eventually, an agent was able to find seats for Kujawa to sit with her friend.
Just when they were prepared for takeoff, a flight attendant told them the wheelchair did not fit even after they tried to take the headrest off.
Kujawa said it came as a shock to her since she’s flown nearly a dozen times in the same wheelchair and has never had any issues.
“It was humiliating for me to have to walk off,” she said.
They waited a couple of hours for the next flight, which was going to be a bigger aircraft.
But despite their optimism, they were told again that the wheelchair was too big and it needed to be disassembled.
“We didn't have the tools and so they told us that we needed to bring our Allen key or a wrench next time with us,” she said.
With the help of a mechanic, they spent roughly 90 minutes taking the wheelchair apart, delaying the flight for everyone on board.
“I felt like I messed up a lot of people's flights and connection flights and all this stuff. And I just felt really bad about everything. I feel like people with disabilities shouldn't have to worry about stuff like this. We have enough going on that we should just be able to not worry about the flying process,” she said.
The trio eventually arrived in Denver, albeit nine hours later than anticipated.
Gabor Lukacs, founder of Air Passenger Rights, said Kujawa should never have been asked to bring her own tools.
“The passenger can be asked to provide a manual for disassembling and assembling, and can be asked to arrive earlier for check in or be earlier at the boarding gate, but those are the only obligations of the passenger,” he said.
He questions why the airline didn’t try to make room in the cargo hold for the wheelchair on the initial flight.
“The law is that the airline has to baggage and cargo in favour of fitting mobility aid,” Lukacs said, adding if necessary, other items need to be removed to prioritize the wheelchair.
“The bottom line is that these are discriminatory matters: not transporting a person because of their disability."
He said the only exception is if the cargo door is too small.
Air Canada did not comment on the specifics of Kujawa’s experience or say whether the door was too small but did defend its process for those travelling with wheelchairs.
“We have well-prescribed procedures in place for customers requiring assistance and we make every effort to assist customers who are travelling with a wheelchair,” the company wrote in an email statement.
It said it has a specialized Air Canada Medical Assistance Desk, in which passengers must call at least 48 hours before departure to provide the dimensions and information on the battery type of their mobility aid.
It said this is to ensure the wheelchair can fit through the plane’s cargo door.
“Air Canada will make every effort to accommodate passengers and their mobility aid, and if necessary, we will remove any cargo or baggage in order to make room for the storage of the mobility aid,” the statement said.
Kujawa’s mother said they did call the special phone line, which had an hour wait, and it referred them to the website.
Dimensions of the wheelchair were given to the airline through their travel agent.
“They knew that they were getting someone with a mobility issue. They had a dimension of the mobility aid, so just do the right thing,” Lukacs said, adding the airline should’ve booked them on a different flight in advance or had a team ready to disassemble and reassemble the wheelchair.
Kujawa will be returning to Abbotsford next week, and she is unsure if she wants to fly with Air Canada again if it means disassembling the wheelchair.
The airline told CTV News it will be contacting Kujawa.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
Airline workers face insults, physical threats as passenger frustration boils over
From verbal abuse to physical threats and police calls, front-line workers in the airline industry are finding themselves on the receiving end of passenger frustrations over flight delays and lost baggage.
New service aims to match living kidney donors with Canadian patients in need of life-saving transplants
Canadians in dire need of a kidney now have a chance to directly appeal to potential living donors thanks to a new service that lets them share their photos and life stories in hopes of finding a transplant match.
Canadians can make a claim following a $29.7M settlement in a class-action lawsuit
Canadians who purchased certain electronics, including DVD and Blu-Ray players, can claim a minimum of $20 after a class-action lawsuit was settled for $29.7 million.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?
With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 degrees in parts of Canada
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a number of provinces, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C over the coming days.
Truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash day parole for six months.
Vancouver Island
-
3 Victoria businesses receive $3.25M in federal funding for expansion
The federal government has promised $3.25-million split between three Vancouver Island companies to help them expand.
-
B.C. confirms pigs on Vancouver Island golf course will be dealt with by conservation officers
A Vancouver Island golf club is thrilled that conservation officers are finally stepping in to remove problem pigs from its grounds.
-
Kayakers save drowning man near Sidney, B.C.
The RCMP are crediting two kayakers with saving a man from drowning near Sidney, B.C., on Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
Truck driver in deadly Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, day parole for six months.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast; storm potential entering weekend
Another shot at storms this evening ahead of a calmer weekend.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm today, shower risk late tonight
Sunshine, light wind and an afternoon high in the mid to upper 20s again today.
-
Truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash day parole for six months.
Toronto
-
Up to 1,000 Hells Angels are gathering in Toronto today. Here's what you need to know
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members is set to roll through Toronto's east end for a memorial ride Thursday morning.
-
Pierre Poilievre says he would allow jets to fly in and out of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport if elected
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre says that if elected Prime Minister he would make changes to Toronto's Billy Bishop airport to allow jets to fly in and out of the downtown core.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches end for southern Ontario
A severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southern Ontario, with the potential for nickel-sized hail and 100 km/h winds, has ended.
Montreal
-
Quebec to address complicated COVID-19 situation as hospitalizations increase
Wednesday, Quebec reported 14 new deaths due to COVID-19 and a sharp increase in hospitalizations.
-
Expanded Quebec provincial police cold case squad has yet to solve a murder
The Quebec provincial police announced in 2018 that they were increasing their cold case squad from five officers to nearly 30 in order to tackle hundreds of cases dating back to the 1960s.
-
What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 22-24
Looking for some fun things to do in and around Montreal this weekend? We've got you covered.
Winnipeg
-
Sinkhole forces Winnipeg intersection to close
A large sinkhole prompted police to shut down a busy intersection in the northern part of Winnipeg Wednesday night.
-
'It could have ended in disaster': Winnipeg woman told by 911 dispatcher to confront intruder in her home
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about calling 911 with the hopes a similar incident doesn't happen to other people.
-
Missing Manitoba teen last seen more than 2 weeks ago
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are searching for a teenager who was last seen more than two weeks ago.
Saskatoon
-
Truck driver in deadly Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, day parole for six months.
-
Sask. RCMP charge suspect after man beaten in front of 6-year-old daughter
RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection to an alleged assault where a man was beaten while his six-year-old daughter looked on.
-
Sask. mom 'hopeful' for daughter's future with province expanding coverage for cystic fibrosis medication
Shardelle Brown is more hopeful for her 6-year-old daughter's future now that an important medication to treat cystic fibrosis will be covered by the provincial government.
Regina
-
Riders file trademark application for new logo design
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed a trademark application for a previously-unseen logo design, although its potential purpose is currently unknown.
-
Beck looking for solutions for 'predictable healthcare' on Sask. NDP tour
With rural health care stretched to the brink in Saskatchewan’s east, the leader of the Sask. NDP made several stops on Tuesday to speak to healthcare workers and tour facilities in four different communities.
-
Crown recommends 18-month sentence for Travis Patron guilty of two assaults
The Crown has submitted its sentencing recommendations for Travis Patron’s assault case.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police release photo of truck after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police have released a photo of truck they believe was involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Airline workers face insults, physical threats as passenger frustration boils over
From verbal abuse to physical threats and police calls, front-line workers in the airline industry are finding themselves on the receiving end of passenger frustrations over flight delays and lost baggage.
-
Criminalize tactics of 'coercive control' of women used by N.S. mass killer: expert
An expert on gender-based violence is urging an inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting to recommend criminalizing isolation and intimidation tactics like those the killer used against women.
London
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision east of London
A collision east of London sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with minor injuries after witnesses say it struck the back of a sedan.
-
Teenage girls allegedly vandalize playground with hair dye
Middlesex County OPP responded to a mischief complaint involving two teenage girls who were caught on video allegedly vandalizing a playground in Komoka, Ont.
-
Tornado warnings lifted throughout London region
Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning for Elgin County Wednesday evening, marking the fourth tornado warning of the day for the region.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businesses worry over Canada’s current inflation rate situation
Many northern Ontario businesses and charities told CTV News they are worried when it comes to Canada’s soaring inflation rate.
-
How to cool your house during a heat wave
Millions of Canadians are grappling with high temperatures - and not everyone has an air conditioner. CTVNews.ca spoke with an energy expert for advice on how to keep your home cool during the heat wave.
-
Canadians can make a claim following a $29.7M settlement in a class-action lawsuit
Canadians who purchased certain electronics, including DVD and Blu-Ray players, can claim a minimum of $20 after a class-action lawsuit was settled for $29.7 million.
Kitchener
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
Only 1 out of 65 childcare providers in Waterloo region have signed on to $10-a-day plan
Three weeks after applications opened, only one of 65 eligible childcare providers in Waterloo region has signed on to the provincial rebate program to bring in $10-a-day child-care.
-
Rising costs force small business to close
A Kitchener business that grew during the pandemic is closing its doors.