B.C. woman who set fires at start of 2022 wildfire season gets conditional sentence

    A 43-year-old Kamloops, B.C., woman who admitted to setting two arson fires has been sentenced.

    Angela Cornish was charged with four counts of arson, related to numerous fires set between April and May 2022, at the start of the wildfire season.

    Cornish pleaded guilty to two arsons near the southern Interior community of Lac Le Jeune and records show she received a six month conditional sentence during an appearance in provincial court in Kamloops on Tuesday.

    The court stayed three other charges related to alleged arsons near Monte Lake, Pinantan Lake and Lac Le Jeune.

    An investigation by RCMP and the BC Wildfire Service began last spring after residents alerted officials to slash piles that had been set ablaze along remote logging roads south and east of Kamloops.

    None of the fires spread into the nearby grass or bush.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.

