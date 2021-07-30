VANCOUVER -- The director of fire centre operations for the B.C. wildfire service says this week's heat is expected to contribute to "severe burning conditions" in B.C.'s southern half.

Rob Schweitzer's crews will be watching out for lighting this weekend, though next week could bring a measure of relief with cooler temperatures and some rain.

There were 62 evacuation orders covering more than 3,400 properties at the province's latest count, with close to 17,700 more on alert.

In response to the fires, Interior Health says two mobile alternative care sites being set up in the Okanagan "out of an abundance of caution."