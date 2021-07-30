B.C. wildfires: Latest heat expected to contribute to severe burning conditions
Here's what penalties you may face if you choose to ignore an evacuation order during B.C.'s wildfire season
Firefighters 'impacted' by drone while battling trio of wildfires in B.C.'s Kootenay region
Fire danger 'extreme' in regional parks across Metro Vancouver
B.C. firefighters frustrated with residents ignoring wildfire-prompted evacuation orders, then needing rescue
B.C. wildfires: Nearly 3,400 properties on evacuation order
Evacuation order issue for properties near B.C.'s Bill Nye Mountain wildfire
Wildfire smoke: Doctors, air pollution experts forecast worsening health effects
B.C. government advice: What to do if under an evacuation order or alert