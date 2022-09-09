B.C.-wide warrant issued for man accused of attacking Chinatown security guard

A province-wide warrant has been issued for a man accused of attacking a well-known security guard in Chinatown last month, Vancouver police say.

Police said in a news release Friday 44-year-old Kevin Aaron Hibbard is wanted for assault after he didn't appear in court Thursday.

Hibbard was arrested on Aug. 12 in connection to an attack on a 64-year-old security guard. Police said the victim was assaulted while completing his daily rounds near Columbia and East Pender streets.

Hibbard was charged with assault and released until his court appearance, police said.

Days after the assault, Harold Johnson said he was still recovering from his injuries.

"I'm still traumatized, but I'm going to come back to work," he told CTV News Vancouver last month. "I'm not giving up right away."

Johnson's patrolled the community for two decades.

"Harold’s a part of our family. He’s just an institution. So an attack on Harold is an attack on Chinatown," Lorraine Lowe, executive director of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, said in an interview shortly after the attack.

"I think what happened to Harold should be a wake-up call for everybody to stop ignoring the fact that there is a serious public safety issue here in Vancouver, not just in Chinatown, but downtown Vancouver."

Anyone who knows where Hibbard is can call their local police department. Tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.