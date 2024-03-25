B.C. weather: Record highs, record low reported in the province

VANCOUVER
    Seven temperature records were set in B.C. on Sunday, though not all of them were for new highs.

    Preliminary data released by Environment Canada for March 24 shows multiple decades-old temperature records fell, including one that was more than a century old. In 1915, Terrace got as warm as 15 C, but on Sunday a new record was set when it got up to 15.7 C. Records in that city have been recorded since 1912.

    But one part of the province saw its coldest March 24 on record. In Bella Bella, a new low-temperature record was set, when it got down to -3.6 C. In 2020, which is when the previous record was reported, it got as low as -2.9 C.

    The full list of maximum temperature records broken on Sunday according to Environment Canada's preliminary data follows:

    • Burns Lake area: New record of 12.5 C, old record of 12.2 C set in 1992
    • Dease Lake area: New record of 11 C, old record of 9.4 C set in 2019
    • Mackenzie area: New record of 11.2 C, old record of 10 C set in 1987
    • Pemberton area: New record of 19.1 C, old record of 18.5 C set in 1979
    • Smithers area: New record of 15 C, old record of 11.6 C set in 2006
    • Terrace area: New record of 15.7 C, old record of 15 C set in 1915

    The federal weather agency says its temperature records have been “derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record,” and notes that its list could contain unofficial information and doesn’t constitute a final report.

    Sunday marked the third day in a row that temperature records were broken in the province. Last week, more than 70 heat records fell in communities across B.C. during a period etch when a "ridge of high pressure" brought warm air and sunny skies to much of the province.

    Rain in forecast

    In the days ahead, Metro Vancouver is predicted to see several days of rain before sun returns in time for the Easter long weekend. Environment Canada's forecast for the region shows showers and periods of rain through Thursday, with highs hovering between 10 C and 12 C.

    But starting Friday, the forecast predicts it'll get warmer, with highs of 14 C and sun on that day. Saturday and Sunday's forecasts also show sun and highs of 16 C, though it could get as low as 4 C overnight.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kaija Jussinoja 

