B.C. weather: 7 straight days of rain for Metro Vancouver, Victoria

B.C.'s South Coast is in for a wet week as Environment Canada's forecast for the region shows several days of rain in a row.

The federal weather agency predicts the next day seven days, at least, will see some rain in Metro Vancouver. Temperatures are also predicted to be mild, with highs between 11 C and 14 C through to next Tuesday. Lows average about 8 C for the week.

Environment Canada's forecast for Vancouver B.C. from April 24 to April 30, 2024.

Conditions don't look any better in Victoria, where rain is also expected through the week, with similar temperatures in the forecast.

While rain is in the forecast for the rest of April, Vancouver's only seen about 20 millimetres of rain so far this month. In April 2023, however, the city got 99.2 millimetres of rain and the year before that, 94.6 millimetres of rain fell.

Officials have continuously warned the province is likely to face drought conditions in the summer as the province's snowpack on April 1 was the lowest its been in more than 50 years.

"The experts at the River Forecast Centre tell us these low levels and the impacts of year-over-year drought are creating significantly higher drought risk for this spring and summer," Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Nathan Cullen said in a statement earlier this month.

"We know this is concerning news. Communities around B.C. experienced serious drought conditions last summer. It fuelled the worst wildfire season ever, harmed fish and wildlife, and affected farmers, ranchers, First Nations and industry."

To manage water supply, usage restrictions begin starting May 1. As of that day, Metro Vancouver residents will only be able to water their lawns a maximum of once per week. The City of Vancouver warned residents this week that watering outside those times could result in a $250 fine.

"Our drinking water reservoirs, which are managed by Metro Vancouver, are at normal seasonal levels and on target to be full by mid-May," a statement from the city released Tuesday said.

"However, there will be less opportunity for those reservoirs to be replenished by snow melt with the early April snowpack at 56 per cent of the historical average, and spring and summer forecasts calling for prolonged periods with little rain and above-average temperatures."