Metro Vancouver water restrictions coming May 1 as snowpack near historic low

Water usage restrictions will take effect across Metro Vancouver next month as the region's snowpack remains near half the historical average for the season.

Metro Vancouver board chair George Harvie announced the coming restrictions Tuesday, saying the lack of snowpack for the region's reservoirs and the expectation of another hot, dry summer means residents will be allowed to water their lawns a maximum of one day per week starting May 1.

"It’s important that all residents make water conservation a priority," Harvie said in a statement. "Our water use plans are carefully tuned to respond to climate change and public demand, and we rely in part on residents doing the right thing by not wasting treated drinking water on their lawns."

The board says the region's drinking water reservoirs are on track to be full by mid-May, however the snowpack that supplies much of the region's freshwater are currently at 56 per cent of their normal volume.

Full ban may be necessary

Metro Vancouver staff have already taken steps to conserve the water supply, including starting seasonal dam and reservoir operations earlier than usual to maximize water storage ahead of the dry season, the board said.

An outright ban on all lawn watering may be necessary this summer if conservation efforts are unsuccessful over the coming months, the statement warns.

"Last year, we had to ban lawn watering mid-summer because use of our treated drinking water for outdoor use was too high," said Malcolm Brodie, chair of Metro Vancouver's water committee.

"This year, we’re hoping to avoid escalating restrictions for as long as possible," he added. "Let your lawn go brown this summer, and save water for where it’s needed most: cooking, cleaning, and drinking."

Under the May 1 restrictions, residents and businesses will be permitted to water lawns a maximum of one morning per week until Oct. 15 with designated watering days determined by address.

Even-numbered addresses will be allowed to water lawns on Saturdays manually between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., or between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. if using an automatic sprinkler system. Odd-numbered addresses will be permitted to water lawns on Sundays between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. manually, or between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with automatic sprinklers.

Trees, shrubs, and flowers can be watered with a sprinkler any day between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., or any time if watered by hand or with drip irrigation. Edible plants are exempt from the restrictions.

Residents and business-owners who use grey water, rain water or any form of water from outside the regional drinking water supply are also exempt from the restrictions, which will be enforced by municipal bylaw officers.

Starting May 1, Metro Vancouver will publish weekly water consumption and reservoir level data for its Capilano, Seymour, and Coquitlam reservoirs on the Metro Vancouver website.