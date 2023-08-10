B.C. warns of incoming heat wave, but no heat dome
British Columbia's government is warning people to prepare for a heat event that will raise temperatures to the high 30s, but a repeat of the 2021 heat dome that killed more than 615 people is not forecast.
Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the hot weather is due this weekend following recent days of cooler temperatures and precipitation that have been helping wildfire suppression efforts across the province.
She says the forecast for several days of hot weather is expected to dry out forests again, increase fire risks, and worsen the province's already severe drought levels.
Ma says heat dome conditions B.C. experienced in the early summer of 2021 are not being forecast as days are shorter and nights longer in mid-August, but cooling centres will be open and residents should take precautions to stay out of the heat, drink water and limit activity.
She says it is critical people understand the risks, prepare for the conditions and know where to access support.
Ma says the drought situation in B.C. has reached the point where the government has plans to transport water to communities in need if required.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ottawa sees 50-75 mm of rain in 90 minutes, flooding roads and properties
The city of Ottawa received 77 mm of rain on Thursday, flooding roads and properties across the city. All weather warnings and watches ended for Ottawa and Gatineau just after 5 p.m.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Audit finds 800 items missing from Canadian history museum, no plan to deal with it
An investigation by Canada's auditor general found the Canadian Museum of History's conservation system is putting its collections at risk.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
WATCH | Video shows driver's tense drive as he flees wildfire in Maui
Incredible video from Hawaii shows the point of view from a driver fleeing from raging wildfires in Lahaina – the former capital of Hawaii and a popular tourist destination.
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
Air Canada ranks last in on-time performance among 10 biggest North American airlines
A new report says Air Canada ranked last in on-time performance among the 10 largest airlines in North America, as some carriers north of the border struggle to find their post-pandemic footing despite much better outcomes than the travel chaos of 2022.
How to prepare your kids for a sleep routine as they return to school
As the start of the school year approaches, here are some tips to help get your children’s sleeping schedule back on track after the summer break.
'Death cap' mushrooms at centre of Australian triple homicide case also found in Canada
The deadly mushroom at the centre of a triple homicide investigation in Australia can also be found in Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Tofino for B.C. vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vacationing with his family on Vancouver Island this week. The prime minister's plane landed at Tofino-Long Beach Airport just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
-
Man arrested after standoff in Campbell River
A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a condominium complex in Campbell River and threatened to kill police.
-
Tacofino set to open new location in Langford
Tacofino, the popular chain of Mexican restaurants that has expanded well beyond its roots in a Tofino taco truck, is preparing to open a new location in Langford.
Calgary
-
'So tragic': Former Calgary woman caught in midst of Maui wildfires
A former Calgary woman and her husband living on Maui say the devastating wildfires have been a "nightmare" for residents and firefighters alike.
-
Gas prices are going up, and we may be waiting a while for an Alberta reprieve
The cost to fuel up in Calgary is set to climb this week, and there are signs prices could stay high well into the autumn.
-
‘Unrealistic, irresponsible, and unconstitutional’: Alberta rejects Ottawa’s draft regulations on clean electricity
Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas is rejecting outright Ottawa’s announcement Thursday of draft regulations on clean electricity, citing affordability concerns and unrealistic timelines to reach a net-zero grid by 2035.
Edmonton
-
Man charged after 4 girls sexually assaulted at West Edmonton Mall waterpark
A Manitoba man has been charged after four teenage girls were sexually assaulted at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Wednesday.
-
Alberta teacher charged with more sex offences in Florida teen case
An Alberta teacher who was previously charged with child luring and child pornography charges is facing additional charges.
-
56 cats removed from central Edmonton home: city
Fifty-six cats were seized from a home in central Edmonton on Wednesday, the city says.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man pushed at Toronto subway station dies in hospital weeks after attack
A 69-year-old man who was pushed to the ground at a downtown Toronto subway station last month has died in the hospital, police say.
-
Toronto doctor among 12 arrested after police dismantle 2 fentanyl 'super labs'
Hamilton police have laid charges against 12 individuals, including a physician from Toronto, following a nearly two-year-long drug investigation that led to the dismantling of a large-scale producer of illegal fentanyl.
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Montreal
-
Crash with police car caught on camera after man allegedly kidnapped, tortured in the Plateau
A man is recovering in hospital after an alleged kidnapping in the Plateau neighbourhood left him with severe injuries that show signs of torture, say Montreal police.
-
Montreal researchers put ChatGPT to the test, tell scientists to beware
Scientists who rely on artificial intelligence when they write their research papers could wind up spreading misinformation, according to a new Montreal study that looked at the quality and accuracy of information specifically from ChatGPT.
-
Opening of Griffintown REM station delayed
After breakdowns, signal errors and even passengers being stuck in the garage, Montreal's brand-new light-rail line is facing another hurdle.
Winnipeg
-
Referendum being organized to determine desire for Sio Silica plant in Manitoba
A group of rural Manitoba residents, including two town councillors, is starting their own effort to determine the future of a silica plant in their region.
-
EG.5 COVID-19 variant detected in Manitoba
A COVID-19 variant that has recently emerged has been detected in Manitoba.
-
Derailed train car crashes into overpass in Brandon: police
A derailed train car crashed into an overpass in Brandon in the early morning hours of Thursday
Saskatoon
-
Suspected infant graves found near former Sask. residential school
A preliminary search of a former residential school site in Saskatchewan has uncovered 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
Saskatoon woman fatally struck by train in Manitoba
A Saskatoon woman has died after she was struck by a train near Winnipeg.
-
Saskatoon auditor to examine city's manager-to-staff ratio
The city's auditor will asses the ratio of full-time employees to supervisors ahead of budget deliberations this fall.
Regina
-
Sask. premier, opposition leader jointly slam federal net-zero target
Both the Sask. Party and provincial NDP opposition are against the federal government’s clean electricity regulations, with Premier Moe calling it "unaffordable, unrealistic, and unconstitutional."
-
Suspected infant graves found near former Sask. residential school
A preliminary search of a former residential school site in Saskatchewan has uncovered 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
Regina Food Bank sees 42% increase in need for services over 1 year
The Regina Food Bank says it is seeing unprecedented growth in the need for its services, with a 42 per cent increase in need for services in one year.
Atlantic
-
UPEI issues apology, releases two women who accused former school president of sexual harassment from NDAs
The University of Prince Edward Island has released two women who accused the former school president of sexual harassment from non-disclosure agreements, and issued a public apology Thursday.
-
Independent review needed of N.S. flooding preparedness and response, says opposition
Opposition politicians and the mayor of a Nova Scotia municipality devastated by floods say the province should order an external review of the response to the recent disaster.
-
Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries after a Thursday crash: Halifax police
A motorcycle driver is in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax, police say.
London
-
Hundreds of homeless people sent to London from other Ontario cities this year: Deputy Mayor Lewis
Explosive allegations by the deputy mayor of London based on municipal data that shows 319 people have arrived in London from other municipalities during the first six months of 2023 seeking support services for homelessness.
-
FlixBus announces new service from London to Toronto with stop in Kitchener
FlixBus, an intercity bus service, is beginning a new service between Toronto and London, with a stop in downtown Kitchener.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch lifted for London-Middlesex
A previously issued severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted for most of southern Ontario, but a risk still remains for counties along Lake Erie and out towards the Niagara region.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman tries to claim $70M lotto ticket
A 33-year-old North Bay woman is facing charges after the OPP and Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario received information from the OLG regarding their own suspicious win investigation regarding a $70 million Lotto Max ticket.
-
Northern Ont. abuse victims to receive $13M from Anglican Church, Scouts Canada
A class action lawsuit by victims of a former Anglican priest who was also a Scouts Canada leader has been settled for $13.25 million.
-
Fiancé of Sudbury murder victim seeks help with funeral costs
The fiancé of a man shot and killed in Sudbury last weekend is seeking help with funeral and other costs.
Kitchener
-
Here's what you need to know about the new Omicron variant in Waterloo Region
The newest strain of COVID-19, EG.5, is emerging and health officials in and around Waterloo Region are keeping a close eye on it.
-
BlackBerry research suggests majority of organizations considering ban on generative AI
As artificial intelligence (AI) advances rapidly, it seems companies are taking steps to slow it down.
-
Collision involving a hydro pole shuts down section of a Kitchener road
A section of Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener is closed after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in the area.