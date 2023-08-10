B.C. warns of incoming heat wave, but no heat dome

British Columbia's government is warning people to prepare for a heat event that will raise temperatures to the high 30s, but a repeat of the 2021 heat dome that killed more than 615 people is not forecast.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the hot weather is due this weekend following recent days of cooler temperatures and precipitation that have been helping wildfire suppression efforts across the province.

She says the forecast for several days of hot weather is expected to dry out forests again, increase fire risks, and worsen the province's already severe drought levels.

Ma says heat dome conditions B.C. experienced in the early summer of 2021 are not being forecast as days are shorter and nights longer in mid-August, but cooling centres will be open and residents should take precautions to stay out of the heat, drink water and limit activity.

She says it is critical people understand the risks, prepare for the conditions and know where to access support.

Ma says the drought situation in B.C. has reached the point where the government has plans to transport water to communities in need if required.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.