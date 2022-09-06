B.C. vaccine campaign: Health officials to release plan for fall boosters

B.C.'s health officials will release the latest details on the province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, just days after Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent shot was approved in Canada.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Penny Ballem, who leads the province's immunization plan, will give an update on fall boosters Tuesday afternoon.

In a joint statement issued last week, Dix and Henry said "most people" in the province should be able to receive a dose in September or October. They didn't indicate whether certain groups – like seniors or those who are immunocompromised – would be prioritized in the latest rollout.

"Over the past few months, we have been hard at work to prepare for the rollout of the fall COVID-19 booster," their statement said. "Once the supply arrives, we are all set to begin distribution."

Like previous vaccine rollouts, the new shots will be administered at health authority clinics and pharmacies across the province.

Health officials urged the public to get a bivalent vaccine as soon as they're eligible, promising the doses are "better adapted and more effective at protecting people against the Omicron variant, which is the most common right now in our province."

"With the start of the respiratory illness season, it is especially important to make sure that people are up to date on their vaccines," Dix and Henry said in their statement.

"Our COVID-19 immunization strategy has been effective in protecting people from the virus, and we must stay diligent in continuing to do so."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel