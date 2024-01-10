B.C. teacher disciplined for making student do push-ups in front of class

A B.C. teacher who – among other things – punished a student by making them do push-ups in front of the class has been issued a reprimand, suspended for two days and ordered to undergo counselling.

Arthur Owen Sanderson admitted to using this form of discipline on one occasion and threatening it on another, according to a consent agreement he entered into with British Columbia's Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

"The punitive and physical nature of Sanderson’s discipline of students for relatively minor incidents, and specifically having students perform push-ups as a form of punishment, does not result in a positive, safe, and inclusive learning environment," the agreement says.

In the first instance, a student touched a pencil on Sanderson's desk and was ordered to do 10 pushups in front of the class. In the second, a student asked for Sanderson's help with a broken combination lock.

"Sanderson told (the student) that if he tried the lock and it worked, (the student) would have to do five push-ups," according to the agreement.

The two incidents were among five instances of misconduct listed in the agreement.

Sanderson also admitted to calling students "handsome, beautiful and gorgeous" and saying "he loved them all," the agreement says, noting that some students reported that this made them uncomfortable.

On another occasion, Sanderson spoke to a student who was wearing a T-shirt with the Playboy logo on it in a way that made the student feel embarrassed and uncomfortable. He also told another student the way they were sitting was "distracting" to others.

The consent agreement notes that Sanderson had been issued two prior letters of discipline. In addition, he entered into an earlier consent agreement where he agreed to a reprimand after bringing a python to class as part of his Halloween costume.

"Sanderson has been previously disciplined by the district on three occasions, and by the commissioner on one occasion, following incidents where he displayed poor judgment in his interactions with students," the agreement says.

The agreement says that Sanderson will have to undergo six counselling sessions with a psychologist or clinical counsellor, and will be required to submit proof of completion. In addition, he will have to provide the commissioner with written "reflections" in which he answers three questions.

Those questions are: "In retrospect, and following completion of the counselling sessions, how do you view your past conduct? Moving forward, what skills, insights, strategies, and tools will you incorporate into your practice to address the concerns identified in the district’s report? What assurances can you provide the commissioner that similar conduct?"

Sanderson is also required to complete a course called "Reinforcing Respectful Professional Boundaries."

If the teacher does not meet the terms of the agreement by a certain date, one extension can be granted. If he fails to meet an extended deadline, a suspension of his licence is possible until the conditions are met.