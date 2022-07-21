'One student was afraid of snakes and cried': B.C. teacher suspended for bringing python to middle school

'One student was afraid of snakes and cried': B.C. teacher suspended for bringing python to middle school

This photo shows a ball python, a non-venomous snake. A B.C. teacher was recently suspended for bringing one to a school. (Credit: Shutterstock) This photo shows a ball python, a non-venomous snake. A B.C. teacher was recently suspended for bringing one to a school. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing "very mild symptoms," the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener