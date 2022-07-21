'One student was afraid of snakes and cried': B.C. teacher suspended for bringing python to middle school

A B.C. teacher who brought a python to a middle school on Halloween was suspended and given a formal reprimand.

A disciplinary decision by B.C.'s Commissioner for Teacher Regulation was posted this week, and outlines the misconduct that took place in October of 2021.

Arthur Owen Sanderson, who was teaching at a Coquitlam school at the time, dressed up for the holiday in a "post-apocalyptic" costume that featured the three-foot-long constrictor, which he "kept in a pouch around his waist," according to the consent resolution agreement.

No permission was sought or granted to bring a live snake to school and parents were not informed. Sanderson visited at least five classrooms and the staff room with the python, the decision notes, describing three specific examples where the large reptile caused distress.

"One student was afraid of snakes and cried," the agreement says.

"One student volunteered to wear the snake around their neck, thinking it was a prop, only to become alarmed when it began to slither around," it continues.

In the third, Sanderson "invited" a colleague to put her hand into the pouch "without telling her there was a snake inside. When the colleague recoiled, Sanderson "removed the snake which took out its tongue" and the colleague ran away.

A consent resolution agreement means that Sanderson has agreed to both the description of the misconduct and the discipline imposed. A two-day, unpaid suspension was served earlier this year.

The commissioner wrote that a formal, public reprimand would be appropriate in this case for two reasons – failing to model respectful behaviour, and undermining the learning environment.