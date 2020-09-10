VANCOUVER -- A former high school teacher who pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting one of his students has been banned from teaching in B.C. for the rest of his life.

The decision was published online this week by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, though most of the details were withheld. The document does not provide the teacher's name, age or the school district where he worked.

It does say the commissioner was informed in May 2018 that the man "had begun a sexual relationship with a student" at his school, and that he was criminally charged the same month.

He later pleaded guilty to "a number of" charges that included sexual exploitation, according to the decision, and was handed an undisclosed sentence in February 2020.

He has since signed a consent resolution agreement with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation admitting his behaviour "constitutes professional misconduct and conduct unbecoming," and agreeing to never apply for another teaching certificate.

Without one, he is not allowed to teach at public or private schools in the province.

In deciding to issue a lifetime ban, the commissioner noted that the teacher had exploited a "vulnerable student," and that he exhibited "a pattern of boundary violations in addition to the most serious violation which led to the criminal conviction."

The teacher also tried to "mislead and obstruct" the school district's investigation into his misconduct, according to the decision.

West Kelowna teacher Bradley Furman was charged in May 2018 for having sex with a 17-year-old student on the grounds of Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary.

He pleaded guilty the next year and was sentenced to 38 months behind bars back in February.

A psychologist who testified at Furman's trial said he was emotionally immature but not mentally ill, and that his behaviour towards his victim demonstrated elements of "psychological coercion."

The psychologist assessed Furman as posing an average risk to commit additional sexual offences.