VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. teacher convicted of sexual exploitation banned from the profession for life

    An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo. An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo.

    A B.C. high school teacher has been handed a lifetime ban from the profession after he was convicted of sexual exploitation, according to the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

    The teacher and the school he worked at are not named in the consent resolution agreement posted online Tuesday to protect the identity of the student he exploited.

    According to the agreement, the teacher was criminally charged with sexual offences against a minor in 2021, an unspecified amount of time after he began an “inappropriately intimate, physical and sexualized relationship with a student.”

    He was also suspended by his school district in 2021.

    He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation in 2022, and received a conditional sentence of 24 months, followed by 36 months of probation, according to the commissioner, who noted the criminal proceedings were subject to a publication ban. Other charges were stayed.

    The sentence also included terms that put limits on the teacher’s contact with minors, and had the teacher placed on the national sex offender registry for 20 years.

    On a date redacted by the commissioner, the teacher agreed that he will not apply for a qualification certificate, nor will the certification director give him one, for the rest of his life. The ban applies to any authorization to teach in the kindergarten to Grade 12 education system.

    The commissioner said the following factors determined that a lifetime ban was the appropriate consequence for the teacher’s conduct: “The teacher engaged in criminal misconduct that undermines public trust in the teaching profession; the teacher used his privileged position of power and trust to exploit a minor for sexual advantage; and the teacher violated the student’s physical and emotional safety and wellbeing.”

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News