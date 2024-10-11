B.C. travellers urged to pack patience amid busy long weekend

Tsawwassen, B.C. -

It’s expected to be very busy on the roads, at border crossings, and aboard BC Ferries on Friday as British Columbians begin their long weekend plans.

Travellers are being urged to plan ahead and leave extra time to get where they need to go.

BC FERRIES

Passengers are reminded to book ferry tickets in advance, and to consider travelling during off-peak times or walk on board to avoid disruptions.

To encourage that, BC Ferries is offering discounts to those with vehicles and those travelling by foot during less busy travel periods.

It’s also added early morning and late-night trips to help manage capacity.

“We’re expecting high volumes across the system during both long weekends, and we simply can’t shift a vessel without disrupting service for other customers,” said Mel Lucia, vice-president of customer experience at BC Ferries.

BC Ferries warns that during high-demand times, vehicles without reservations may be turned away.

Even foot passengers may experience delays on routes between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, according to the service.

Nearly all vehicle reservations between the popular Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route were sold out Friday morning, but many foot passenger bookings were still available.

The Thanksgiving weekend is the fifth busiest weekend for BC Ferries.

Last year, approximately 165,000 vehicles and 430,000 passengers travelled over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Terminals are expected to be busy, and passengers are advised to arrive early no matter how they plan to travel.

Parking lots often reach capacity during long weekends as well.

Travellers are encouraged to consider public transit, the BC Ferries Connector, or arrange to be dropped off at the terminal.

BC Ferries was already experiencing capacity issues due to the 60-year-old Queen of New Westminster, a major route vessel, being out of service.

It’s expected to remain on the sidelines until the spring

BORDER CROSSINGS

The Canada Border Services Agency is also warning of high traffic volume at border crossings.

It’s encouraging travellers to cross the border in the early morning to avoid delays.

The Monday of holiday long weekends tends to be the busiest.

Travellers are also urged to check wait times and consider an alternative port of entry with less traffic.

Those using GPS applications like Google Map, Apple Maps, and Waze should consider checking different navigation options, such as fastest and shortest routes, to determine the preferred route of travel.

“We monitor traveller volumes and take measures to minimize border wait times at land ports of entry and at international airports, without compromising safety and security,” wrote the CBSA in a news release.

Travellers should have their documents handy and be prepared to declare.

“Declare everything you have with you upon entry into Canada. If arriving by land, you are responsible for everything inside your vehicle,” wrote the CBSA.