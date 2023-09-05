B.C. students head back to school, drivers warned to slow down
Hundreds of thousands of students across British Columbia are heading back to school Tuesday.
It’s expected to be a busy day on the roads and police are reminding drivers to slow down.
Thirty kilometre per hour speed limits around schools are in effect once again.
Police agencies across the province say they'll have extra officers on patrol making sure drivers remember to pump their brakes.
“We have discretion and we will enforce the Motor Vehicle Act as it relates to school zones and playground zones and speed limits,” said Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department.
That means drivers could be given a warning or a fine.
“We don't necessarily want to be out there writing tickets, so we're encouraging people to plan ahead, slow down and give yourself lots of time,” said Addison.
The fine for those caught going too fast can range from $196 to $253.
TransLink is also expecting to see an uptick in trips across its system and is increasing service in response.
"Routes that serve post-secondary schools are also being adjusted to ensure their schedules match the times that students most often travel to and from class," wrote the company in a statement.
WILDFIRE IMPACT
Back to school may look a little different for students in the Central Okanagan due to wildfires. No schools have been damaged, but flames did singe some properties—405 of which remain under evacuation order as of Monday.
Central Okanagan Public Schools says it's ready to welcome students back on Tuesday and is grateful to first responders who have saved the community.
“We are aware that some families remain on evacuation order and some families have experienced the loss of their homes. We encourage you to contact your school principal if you need supports from the school. We will work to do what we can,” wrote Kevin Kaardal, superintendent and CEO of Central Okanagan Public Schools, in a letter to parents.
Several schools in West Kelowna are on alert as wildfires continue to burn in the region.
“As always, our staff will use trauma-informed practices to ensure that children affected by the crisis will have the support they need,” wrote Kaardal.
NEW COVID VARIANT
Disruptive pandemic measures are not expected to come back into effect this school year, despite the BC Centre for Disease Control recently detecting Canada's first known case of new COVID-19 variant BA.2.86.
Local doctors have said there’s no need to panic and parents do not need to make big changes.
A new COVID vaccine is expected to be released soon.
This year’s respiratory illness season is not expected to be as bad as last year, but doctors urge everyone to still get a flu shot.
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ben Miljure
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'How are we going to deal with it?': More than 1,200 ER closures reported in Canada so far in 2023
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane for refusing to sit in seats soiled with vomit
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
N.B. parents worry of bullying at school because of changes to gender identity policy
Some families of students heading back to school in New Brunswick are worried about bullying because of the province's changes to the policy on gender identity in schools.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich Peninsula Hospital ER to remain closed overnight due to doctor shortage
The Saanich Peninsula Hospital emergency department will remain closed overnight for the foreseeable future due to an ongoing staffing shortage. The overnight closures began in early July and were scheduled to end on Sept. 5.
-
Collision between BC Transit bus and SUV at Victoria intersection caught on camera
Two people were taken to hospital after an SUV and a BC Transit bus collided in the middle of a busy intersection in Victoria.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed at Saanich crosswalk
A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in a marked crosswalk in Saanich on Friday, police said.
Calgary
-
E. coli outbreak declared at 6 Calgary daycares, 5 other area sites
Alberta Health Services has declared an E. coli outbreak at six Calgary daycares and five other sites that share a central kitchen.
-
Thousands of students in Calgary and area head back to class
As summer winds down, tens of thousands of students in Calgary and surrounding communities are heading back to school.
-
'We hit it hard': Alberta First Nation's war on drug trafficking reducing overdoses
Plywood covers the doors and windows of several homes on the Blood Reserve, a vivid image of the southern Alberta First Nation's life-and-death battle with drug traffickers.
Edmonton
-
Residence closure near Edmonton university a 'shock'
An apartment residence near the University of Alberta has given its tenants a surprise: three months' notice of its closure.
-
2 charged in series of Fort Chipewyan shootings
Two people have been charged in connection with a series of shootings in Fort Chipewyan.
-
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
-
Toronto man missing 40+ years visited tavern in the village on the night he disappeared, police believe
In an effort to crack a decades-long cold case, police are circulating a photo of a Toronto man believed to have disappeared after visiting a tavern in the village more than 40 years ago.
-
It could feel like 40 today as 'atypical' heat warnings issued for much of Ontario
It could feel like 40 this afternoon, as heat warnings remain in place for much of the province.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane for refusing to sit in seats soiled with vomit
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity is blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
-
Montreal English schools without air conditioning during heatwave
The head of the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is calling on the provincial government to pay for air conditioners as large parts of southern Quebec face a heat warning.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
-
Manitobans urged to take precautions amid poor quality
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning Manitobans to take precautions as the province continues to experience “very poor air quality” due to wildfire smoke.
-
Grand Beach businesses cooling down for the season
A hot Labour Day long weekend helped heat up business after a slow end of season for Manitoba beach businesses.
Saskatoon
-
'A celebration of life, love': 1 year on, residents still grapple with legacy of James Smith massacre
On Monday, Chief Wally Burns expressed the complex emotions in James Smith Cree Nation one year after the mass stabbing event that gripped the community.
-
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one-game suspension for head-butting Bombers QB
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one-game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
Regina
-
Regina General Hospital parkade to be finished by end of 2024
The much anticipated parkade at Regina's General Hospital is officially moving forward with construction slated to begin this fall, according to the province.
-
As students head back to class, Regina drivers are being reminded to obey school zones
Most kids are heading back to the classroom on Tuesday to begin a new school year in Regina and police are reminding drivers to be on the lookout and to obey school zone speed limits.
-
'How are we going to deal with it?': More than 1,200 ER closures reported in Canada so far in 2023
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Atlantic
-
N.B. parents worry of bullying at school because of changes to gender identity policy
Some families of students heading back to school in New Brunswick are worried about bullying because of the province's changes to the policy on gender identity in schools.
-
Federal government declines comment on First Nations elver quota court ruling
The federal Fisheries Department says it is reviewing last week's court ruling that affirms the government's transfer of part of the lucrative Maritime elver fishery quota to First Nations fishers in 2022.
-
'How are we going to deal with it?': More than 1,200 ER closures reported in Canada so far in 2023
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
London
-
Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after early morning crash in Woodstock
A crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in the north end of Woodstock sent one to hospital Tuesday morning.
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is facing terror-related murder charges, started Tuesday in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
-
It's back to school for some students in London
It is back to school for thousands of students in London’s French-language boards.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury area ATV driver seriously injured in ATV crash
The driver of a quad was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in the Capreol area of Greater Sudbury on Monday night, police say.
-
Search for missing 57-year-old ATV rider in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old northern Ontario man, who has been missing since Friday.
-
Crown seeking 9 months jail time for Sault man in Sudbury hit-and-run
The Crown is seeking a nine-month prison sentence for the Sault Ste. Marie driver involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run in Sudbury that killed a 36-year-old Laurentian University Master's student in February 2022.
Kitchener
-
New 500-bed residence at University of Waterloo to prioritize Indigenous design principles
The university says the building will feature a community healing garden where medicine plants can be grown, gathering spaces equipped for smudging and areas for live-in Elders to meet with students.
-
Dangerous blue-green algae found in Woolwich Reservoir, Belwood Lake, GRCA warns
People should avoid contact with the algae and not eat fish from the lakes, the GRCA said in a release Friday.
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is facing terror-related murder charges, started Tuesday in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.