Harbour Air launches direct flights from Vancouver to Butchart Gardens
Floatplane operator Harbour Air will offer direct flights this summer from downtown Vancouver to Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island, landing its seaplanes in a remote cove behind the historic horticultural attraction.
The B.C.-based company announced the plan Tuesday, with tickets for a roundtrip flight and two-hour garden tour starting at $499 for passengers aged 12 years and older and $299 for children.
Billed as a premium service, the airline says the tour package will offer "unparalleled access to the breathtaking floral displays and serene landscapes of this world-famous attraction."
The flights will be available Wednesday to Sunday, from June 12 until Sept. 15. Passengers will depart from Harbour Air's downtown Vancouver seaplane terminal and disembark at a wharf in Butchart Cove off the Saanich Inlet.
In a joint statement from both companies Tuesday, Butchart Gardens CEO Dave Cowen said the new service will give visitors "a uniquely Canadian way to enjoy our spectacular British Columbia coastline and our world-famous show garden in a one-of-a-kind experience."
His Harbour Air counterpart said the plan marks a "significant milestone" for the floatplane carrier as it works to appeal to experience-seekers across the Pacific Northwest.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Butchart Gardens to offer our guests a seamless and unforgettable journey, melding the excitement of seaplane travel with the enchantment of one of Canada’s most beloved destinations," Harbour Air CEO Bert van der Stege said.
B.C. Tourism Minister Lana Popham called the announcement "an exciting pairing of two iconic tourism experiences," adding "we can't wait to welcome more people to the Saanich Peninsula and showcase all we have to offer."
The announcement comes one week after Harbour Air signed a letter of intent to buy 50 electric engines for its aircraft, calling the purchase agreement a signal of its commitment to environmentally sustainable aviation.
Harbour Air is North America's largest seaplane airline, with a fleet of 45 aircraft offering up to 300 scheduled and private flights daily between Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Seattle and elsewhere around the region.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko'
Testy exchanges between the prime minister and his chief opponent ended with the Opposition leader and one of his MPs being ejected from the House of Commons on Tuesday -- and the rest of Conservative caucus walking out of the chamber in protest.
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
BREAKING Hosting Vancouver's FIFA World Cup games could cost half a billion dollars
Hosting seven games in Vancouver during the 2026 FIFA World Cup could cost more than half a billion dollars, according to an updated estimate provided Tuesday.
Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest while waiting in ER, widow wants investigation
When an ambulance took David Lippert to the hospital in March of 2023, the 68-year-old Kitchener, Ont., executive was hoping to find out why he was feeling weak and unable to walk. Some 24 hours later, he was found unresponsive in the ER.
Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring 4 others
A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a northeast London suburb Tuesday, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring four other people, British authorities said.
Freeland previews omnibus budget bill, proposed capital gains tax change left out
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
Conservatives push motion calling for Carney to testify, say it's about 'accountability'
The federal Conservatives made good on their promise to push for former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to testify before MPs, resulting in a heated political debate in Ottawa on Tuesday.
London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data
London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Harbour Air launches direct flights from Vancouver to Butchart Gardens
Floatplane operator Harbour Air will offer direct flights this summer from downtown Vancouver to Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island, landing its seaplanes in a remote cove behind the historic horticultural attraction.
-
Man arrested in White Rock homicide case charged with earlier, non-fatal stabbing, IHIT says
The suspect arrested Monday in connection to last week's fatal stabbing near White Rock Pier has been charged, but not with murder.
-
London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data
London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'Person of interest' sought in Hangar 11 fire
Edmonton police are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the Hangar 11 suspicious fire.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets green light to open for May 1
The long-awaited Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is complete and the Canada Energy Regulator has given the go-ahead for the project to open.
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for 19-year-old man in connection with Edmonton extortions, Winnipeg shooting
The Edmonton Police Service has issued Canada-wide warrants for a man believed to be involved in an ongoing extortion investigation in Edmonton, as well as a shooting in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Province pulls funding for low-income transit passes in Calgary, Edmonton
A program providing low-income Calgarians and Edmontonians a financial break on their monthly transit passes is losing millions of dollars in annual support from the provincial government, city councillors confirmed Tuesday.
-
Calgary massage parlours shut down over allegations of human trafficking
Police have closed three Calgary massage parlours after a year-long investigation uncovered alleged links to human trafficking.
-
'It gives me purpose': Olympic gold medalist encouraging others to volunteer in Calgary hospitals
Isabelle Weidemann has earned multiple Olympic medals representing Team Canada as a long-track speedskater but credits her volunteer efforts off the ice with giving her the extra bit of momentum she needed in her daily life.
Lethbridge
-
'Odd request': Suspect asked woman for chili powder after Lethbridge kidnapping, robbery
Police are releasing more details about the kidnapping and robbery of a senior in Lethbridge, which included a strange request for spices, in hopes of identifying a suspect.
-
Guinness World Record attempt made in Drumheller, Alta.
Thousands of people dressed as dinosaurs descended on Drumheller, Alta., on Saturday.
-
'It was a journey': Historical society brings Fokker jetliner home to Lethbridge
Decades after a relic aircraft flew for a Lethbridge airline, it now has returned home for good.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Jets shake up lineup for must-win game against Colorado Avalanche
Going into his first career NHL playoff game on Tuesday, Cole Perfetti knew that he wouldn't have any family in the stands cheering him on, but he was certain they'd be there in spirit. The Whitby, Ont., product and veteran defenceman Colin Miller were both set to make their first-round series debut in the critical Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche, who could eliminate the Jets from the playoffs with a victory.
-
Winnipeg police respond to five incidents involving knives, hatchet in 24 hours
Winnipeg police were kept busy this week responding to a string of incidents involving knives and a hatchet.
-
Long-time Winnipeg councillor Jae Eadie dies
A long-time former City of Winnipeg councillor has died.
Regina
-
Eight arrested in incident that led to Regina police friendly fire situation
Regina police say eight people were arrested in an incident that involved an officer being inadvertently shot by another officer’s gun last week.
-
Here are Regina's main projects for the 2024 construction season
As Regina’s construction season officially kicks off for 2024 – here’s where residents can expect to see crews and traffic restrictions this summer.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets green light to open for May 1
The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is complete and the Canada Energy Regulator has given the go-ahead for the project to open.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police set to begin search of landfill for remains of missing woman
On Wednesday, Saskatoon police begin a search for the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier in the city's landfill. CTV News will be on site at 42 Valley Road Wednesday morning as Staff Sgt. Corey Lenius from the major crimes section provides more details.
-
Morning stabbing in Saskatoon sends three to hospital
The Saskatoon Police Service’s serious assault unit is investigating stabbings that sent three people to hospital Tuesday morning.
-
Cash is critical in keeping small businesses afloat, Saskatoon pub owner says
A Saskatoon business is encouraging customers to pay with cash instead of a credit card to help fight inflation.
Toronto
-
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
-
Cyclist struck by construction truck in Yorkville dies in hospital: police
A cyclist is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s Yorkville neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
-
Witness details deadly wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A driver who witnessed a wrong-way police pursuit on Highway 401 moments before a fatal crash said he was hoping the chase would have been called off before lives were lost.
Montreal
-
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
-
Transit fares are going up in the Montreal area. Here's the new price structure
Transit riders, take note: the Montreal-area regional transit authority, the ARTM, is changing its fare structure on July 1. Prices are going up by an average of 3 per cent.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER A look at the divestment demands by McGill University protesters
Pro-Palestinian activists have set up protest camps at McGill and a small number of other Canadian universities, following a wave of action seen at U.S. campuses.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores starting Wednesday
A boycott targeting Loblaw-owned stores is gaining momentum online, with thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere for the month of May.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 417 near Limoges, east of Ottawa.
-
City warning residents of scam text message asking residents to pay speed camera fines
The City of Ottawa is warning people of a new scam asking residents to make payments for speed camera fines by text message.
Atlantic
-
Name of 'armed man' who prompted emergency alert in Dartmouth, N.S., released by police
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning as police searched for an armed suspect.
-
Halifax city officials discuss new tent site locations as homeless encampments overflow
Halifax’s approved encampment sites are overflowing, putting pressure on the city to open more.
-
Cigarettes in Canada get a new look to help deter smoking
April 30 was the deadline for tobacco manufactures to ensure every king-size cigarette produced has the new health warnings and soon, regular-size cigarettes will follow suit.
London
-
Investigation underway after 25 year old suffers life-threatening injuries in construction accident
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual sustained life-threatening injuries during a construction accident in Lucan Biddulph.
-
Witness testifies about being locked in outdoor shed at abuse trial
Another witness who cannot be identified has testified about the disturbing abuse they suffered at the hands of their mother and father.
-
'In my opinion, that is a slap in my face': New Canada Disability Benefit a 'disappointment' to those living in deep poverty
The federal government has allocated $6.1 billion over six years for the long-awaited Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), but according to advocacy groups across the country, it falls short.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting victim found in wooded area
A man was airlifted to a trauma centre Tuesday after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
WATCH
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
-
Bidet boom: Toilet technology sees rise in popularity in Canada
What’s behind booming interest in the bum-cleaning device?
Northern Ontario
-
Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko'
Testy exchanges between the prime minister and his chief opponent ended with the Opposition leader and one of his MPs being ejected from the House of Commons on Tuesday -- and the rest of Conservative caucus walking out of the chamber in protest.
-
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
-
After car chase, young driver in Sudbury tries to run away from police
A 20-year-old suspect in Sudbury was arrested last week after trying to escape from police responding to reports of erratic driving.
N.L.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.