Harbour Air launches direct flights from Vancouver to Butchart Gardens

Floatplane operator Harbour Air will offer direct flights this summer from downtown Vancouver to Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island, landing its seaplanes in a remote cove behind the historic horticultural attraction.

The B.C.-based company announced the plan Tuesday, with tickets for a roundtrip flight and two-hour garden tour starting at $499 for passengers aged 12 years and older and $299 for children.

Billed as a premium service, the airline says the tour package will offer "unparalleled access to the breathtaking floral displays and serene landscapes of this world-famous attraction."

The flights will be available Wednesday to Sunday, from June 12 until Sept. 15. Passengers will depart from Harbour Air's downtown Vancouver seaplane terminal and disembark at a wharf in Butchart Cove off the Saanich Inlet.

In a joint statement from both companies Tuesday, Butchart Gardens CEO Dave Cowen said the new service will give visitors "a uniquely Canadian way to enjoy our spectacular British Columbia coastline and our world-famous show garden in a one-of-a-kind experience."

His Harbour Air counterpart said the plan marks a "significant milestone" for the floatplane carrier as it works to appeal to experience-seekers across the Pacific Northwest.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Butchart Gardens to offer our guests a seamless and unforgettable journey, melding the excitement of seaplane travel with the enchantment of one of Canada’s most beloved destinations," Harbour Air CEO Bert van der Stege said.

B.C. Tourism Minister Lana Popham called the announcement "an exciting pairing of two iconic tourism experiences," adding "we can't wait to welcome more people to the Saanich Peninsula and showcase all we have to offer."

The announcement comes one week after Harbour Air signed a letter of intent to buy 50 electric engines for its aircraft, calling the purchase agreement a signal of its commitment to environmentally sustainable aviation.

Harbour Air is North America's largest seaplane airline, with a fleet of 45 aircraft offering up to 300 scheduled and private flights daily between Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Seattle and elsewhere around the region.