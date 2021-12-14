B.C. storms: Power restored to 70% of customers along Highway 8 after November floods

BC Hydro says it has restored service to about 70 per cent of customers along the Highway 8 corridor that was damaged by a storm and severe flooding on Nov. 14 and 15.

The intense weather system destroyed 87 power poles and 14 transformers between Merritt and Spences Bridge.

Repair work continues between Merritt and Brookmere.

The utility says the delay is caused by extensive road repairs along Highway 5, which need to be completed first.