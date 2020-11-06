VANCOUVER -- In their final COVID-19 update of the week, B.C. health officials announced another record-breaking daily caseload. The province has recorded 589 additional cases of the coronavirus and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

There are now 3,741 active cases of the disease in British Columbia, which is also a record. That total includes 104 people who are hospitalized, 28 of whom are in intensive care.

The last time there were more than 100 people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. was on April 22. Health officials have previously described hospitalizations as one of the key indicators of the severity of the pandemic.

Friday's numbers came in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The 589 cases added to the total represent the first time the province has added more than 500 in a single day, and the second consecutive day in which the pandemic update has reached previously unfamiliar highs.

Thursday's 425 cases were also a record, and the first time B.C. ever recorded more than 400 cases in a 24-hour period.

Since the pandemic began, the province has recorded 17,149 total cases of COVID-19 and 275 deaths.

Henry and Dix also announced six new outbreaks of the coronavirus in health-care facilities: at Suncreek Village in Surrey, Fort Langley Seniors Community in Langley, Northcrest Care Centre in Delta, the PATH unit at Fellburn Care Center in Burnaby, Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge and Langley Memorial Hospital in Langley.

Fraser Health had previously announced the two hospital outbreaks in a news release Thursday afternoon.

An outbreak at Fair Haven Homes Burnaby Lodge has been declared over, leaving the province with a total of 35 COVID-19 outbreaks in health-care settings, including 31 in long-term care and four in acute care.

This is a developing story and will be update.