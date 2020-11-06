VANCOUVER -- For the first time in months, B.C. health officials are planning to provide a weekend briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to give a coronavirus update at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Officials have not provided regular weekend updates since May, when the province entered the second phase of its pandemic response.

The Ministry of Health has not explained the reason behind Saturday's briefing, though COVID-19 case numbers in the province have seen an alarming surge in recent weeks.

The province broke its single-day case record Thursday when Henry and Dix announced another 425 infections. On the same day, B.C. also hit a record high of 3,389 active cases.

CTV News Vancouver will be streaming Saturday's news conference live online.