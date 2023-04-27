B.C. senior defrauded of $7.5M in crypto scam, police say

FILE PHOTO - An advertisement of Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing 'extreme market conditions.' It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) FILE PHOTO - An advertisement of Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing 'extreme market conditions.' It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.

opinion

opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst

After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener