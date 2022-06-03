B.C.'s wildfire preparedness plan to be outlined by officials

British Columbians are expected to get a better idea of what this summer’s wildfire season could look like as officials reveal the latest forecast.

The province saw one of its worst seasons on record last year due to drought-like conditions and a deadly heatwave.

Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy and the lead forecaster from the BC Wildfire Service, Matt MacDonald, will provide the June wildfire seasonal outlook and an update on seasonal wildfire preparedness Friday.

B.C. saw its third worst season on record last year when it comes to area burned, with roughly 8,700 square kilometres lost.

The 2021 season started earlier than usual, with a deadly heat dome shattering temperature records.

One of the most devastating blazes was the Lytton Creek wildfire, which killed two people and torched much of the village of Lyttton.

Thousands of people were also displaced in the Central Okanagan.

Last month, the federal government announced it was giving B.C. $416 million to pay for response and rebuild costs from last summer’s devastation.

The feds have also allocated $516 million in budget 2022 to train 1,000 additional firefighters and incorporate Indigenous traditional knowledge in fire management.

Those funds will also go toward helping provinces, territories and First Nations communities buy firefighting equipment and develop a new wildfire monitoring satellite system

According to the BC Wildfire Service, as of Friday morning, there were only four wildfires burning in B.C.

There’s been approximately 140 wildfires so far this season and about 90 per cent of those are believed to be human-caused. The cause of the remaining fires is unknown.