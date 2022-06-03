B.C.'s wildfire preparedness plan to be outlined by officials
British Columbians are expected to get a better idea of what this summer’s wildfire season could look like as officials reveal the latest forecast.
The province saw one of its worst seasons on record last year due to drought-like conditions and a deadly heatwave.
Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy and the lead forecaster from the BC Wildfire Service, Matt MacDonald, will provide the June wildfire seasonal outlook and an update on seasonal wildfire preparedness Friday.
B.C. saw its third worst season on record last year when it comes to area burned, with roughly 8,700 square kilometres lost.
The 2021 season started earlier than usual, with a deadly heat dome shattering temperature records.
One of the most devastating blazes was the Lytton Creek wildfire, which killed two people and torched much of the village of Lyttton.
Thousands of people were also displaced in the Central Okanagan.
Last month, the federal government announced it was giving B.C. $416 million to pay for response and rebuild costs from last summer’s devastation.
The feds have also allocated $516 million in budget 2022 to train 1,000 additional firefighters and incorporate Indigenous traditional knowledge in fire management.
Those funds will also go toward helping provinces, territories and First Nations communities buy firefighting equipment and develop a new wildfire monitoring satellite system
According to the BC Wildfire Service, as of Friday morning, there were only four wildfires burning in B.C.
There’s been approximately 140 wildfires so far this season and about 90 per cent of those are believed to be human-caused. The cause of the remaining fires is unknown.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
Cheers and some jeers as Prince Harry and Meghan return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Trudeau to visit Norad, attend Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next week
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be attending next week's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles as President Joe Biden summons leaders to talk about what's ailing the Western Hemisphere.
Silent spread of monkeypox may be a wakeup call for the world
A monkeypox outbreak continues to grow in countries where the virus isn't normally found, putting global health officials on high alert.
3 reasons high oil prices are here to stay
Oil prices have roared back to about where they were in the early days of the Ukraine war, and there's no prospect of significant relief for drivers and businesses any time soon.
Amber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp
Amber Heard will appeal a jury's decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed she was a survivor of sexual violence, her attorney says.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar euthanized after man intervenes in dog attack on Vancouver Island
Conservation officers say a cougar that is believed to have attacked a small dog in Port Alberni, B.C., was put down on Thursday.
-
'Your best defence is coverage': How to avoid ticks on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island is one of the highest-risk places for ticks in B.C., and experts are offering their advice on how to stay protected.
-
Engineer behind faulty Langford highrise loses licence, ordered to pay $57,000 for incompetence
The structural engineer behind a faulty highrise apartment building in Langford, B.C., has lost his engineering licence and must pay more than $50,000 in fines and legal costs for incompetence and unprofessional conduct.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by truck mirror on Macleod Trail
A 20-year-old man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by the mirror of a passing truck on Macleod Trail.
-
Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in community
Mounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
-
Prime Minister signs historic land claim settlement with Siksika First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the chief of the Siksika First Nation have signed a historic land claim settlement, which the federal government says is one of the largest agreements of its kind in Canada.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11:30
LIVE @ 11:30 | Update on Alberta's MMIWG action plan to come Friday
Alberta will provide Friday an update on its plan to take action on the recommendations made in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls more than two years ago.
-
2 Leduc schools closed Friday due to social media threat
A social media post that threatened gun violence has prompted Black Gold School Division to close two schools in Leduc for Friday.
-
Leduc Mounties ask for help finding man who performed 'indecent act' in public
Leduc police are searching for a man who approached a person while "performing an indecent act."
Toronto
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
-
10 things Doug Ford said the day after he was re-elected
Doug Ford addressed reporters at the Toronto Congress Centre on Friday morning, fresh off being handed a second majority government by voters.
Montreal
-
Quebec threatens to change laws after Montreal schools offer Grade 12 to bypass Bill 96
The province is threatening to modify the law in response to Montreal schools that plan to bypass the effects of Bill 96 by offering Grade 12 programs to students who want to avoid going to CEGEP.
-
Bernard Drainville to return to provincial politics, this time with the CAQ
Former PQ minister Bernard Drainville is returning to provincial politics, this time to run with the CAQ.
-
Threats force evacuation of 2 South Shore schools; police investigating
Two schools on Montreal's South Shore were evacuated after they both received an unspecified threat.
Winnipeg
-
'Definitely been an upswing': Manitoba growers cash in on mushroom mania
The humble mushroom has cracked a number of 2022 food trend lists, with the New York Times calling it the ingredient of the year.
-
Manitoba monitoring for monkeypox; no cases yet
The Manitoba government says so far, no cases of monkeypox have been reported in the province.
-
Son's pride flag banned from Winnipeg school, mother alleges
A Winnipeg mother is filing a complaint with the Human Rights Commission after her son was told not to talk about being gay or bring his pride flag to school.
Saskatoon
-
Buyer sought for Saskatoon luxury home nearly demolished due to mould
The current owner of a Saskatoon luxury home that narrowly escaped a wrecking crew hopes to find a buyer who can overlook its checkered past.
-
Why Saskatoon's parking app switch isn't sitting well with some
The transition to a new parking payment app in Saskatoon has led to some bumps along the road.
-
9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.; 232 in hospital
Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 232 people are currently in hospital – with both totals down from last week’s counts.
Regina
-
Inmate, 37, dies at Regina Correctional Centre
A 37-year-old man who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from the province.
-
Hospital managers testify in Samwel Uko inquest about potential areas of improvement
Managers from different parts of the Regina General Hospital testified on the fourth day of the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko to highlight potential improvements that could be made around the hospital.
-
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Atlantic
-
Man injured after falling down embankment at Saint John's Reversing Falls
A man is in hospital after he says he fell down an embankment at Saint John’s Reversing Falls Friday morning.
-
'Welcome to your new home': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax
More than 300 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country received a warm welcome when they arrived at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday night.
-
Rumours fly, concerns raised after N.B. health minister announces suspected case of monkeypox
It took some people by surprise when New Brunswick’s health minister announced a suspected case of monkeypox in the province during Question Period Wednesday morning.
London
-
Ontario Votes 2022: Here's who won in London and area
There has been no change in representation in London and its surrounding ridings.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to jump to unprecedented high
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another unprecedented high this weekend, one expert says.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Mushkegowuk-James Bay re-elects NDP, voter turnout drops 15%
It was the second election for the Mushkegowuk-James Bay riding after it was created in 2017 and the voters have re-elected their incumbent.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Average home sale price in K-W decreases for third straight month
The average home sale price in Kitchener-Waterloo fell slightly in May, as listings increased and home sales slowed.