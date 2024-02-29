B.C.'s police watchdog investigating after man died shortly following his arrest

A man's death shortly after he was arrested by Burnaby RCMP has prompted an investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office said in a news release that it's looking into an incident that unfolded at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police and paramedics were called to Douglas Road near Lougheed Highway to help an unconscious man.

"The man regained consciousness, but police then arrested him on an unrelated matter," IIO's statement released Thursday said.

"Shortly after that, the man again lost consciousness. (Emergency Health Services) attempted life-saving measures, but the man was later pronounced deceased."

The IIO said it was notified the day of the incident and is now investigating. That investigation will look into what led up to and happened during the incident to determine whether any police actions or inaction may have led to the man's death.

The independent civilian oversight agency investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for more information, including details on why the man was arrested.