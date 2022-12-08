B.C.'s new housing minister says renters' rebate, other relief measures could be coming in 2023

Premier David Eby signalled how much of a priority housing affordability is to the province by creating the first standalone ministry to deal with issues and tapping Ravi Kahlon to lead the file.

Kahlon was sworn in Wednesday and a day later, told CTV News he already had several meetings set up with municipal mayors to find out their challenges and seek solutions. He said he knows Eby has an aggressive plan to tackle housing.

"He's been going at an incredible pace, and I've tightened up my laces and I'm going to try to keep up with him," Kahlon told CTV News.

The new housing minister wants to get homes built faster, increase supply and work better with all levels of government. The NDP campaigned on making life, including housing, more affordable in 2017 and subsequently set a goal to build 110,000 units.

Critics say the government has fallen short of that goal, something Kahlon disputes.

"There's been substantial investments – historic level investments – being made across the province, but we have some structural issues that we need to address," Kahlon said adding the speed of building and zoning approvals is a priority for him.

Tom Davidoff, an associate professor with UBC's Sauder School of business, who specializes in housing, praised the emphasis the government is putting on getting municipalities to change their ways.

There has been a reluctance by municipal officials to "act in the collective interest" when it comes to housing for years, Davidoff says.

"And so we've seen lots and lots of reluctance to allow the sorts of housing that most British Columbians can afford," he added.

Affordability is a key pillar of the new premier's housing plan -- and right now, labour shortages and high interest rates threaten to push prices up.

Andy Yan is the director of the City program at SFU and noted housing is a complex file. He said Kahlon will need to figure out things like how to strike the right balance between market and non-market units.

"I think the initiative towards empowering non-profits as well as the development of co-op housing is another element. It's important to note that how that's going to be developed throughout the province that I think is really touching upon the mandate of the new minister," Yan said.

Last month Eby announced an end to nearly all rental bans in strata units, and a way to force municipalities to build supply. The premier also said a plan to deal with short-term rentals is on the way.

Davidoff said some type of tax may work in that regard.

"If we really make sure that there's a tax payer regularly working out of every address in the province or else the speculation tax is paid. Well that would create quite a disincentive to have units permanently Air-bnb’d, so that's probably the right approach."

Yan said Eby seems to be starting with more of the straightforward elements of housing policy and a plan would need to balance supply and demand in several areas like flipping and short-term rentals.

Along with a new housing strategy early next year, Kahlon said relief is coming and various measures are being considered.

"We're looking at the renters rebate and we're looking at a whole host of measures to support renters, and in some cases, landlords that are feeling challenged as well," Kahlon said.

A renter's rebate was also a campaign promise the BC NDP led by John Horgan made in 2017 and again in 2020.