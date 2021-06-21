VANCOUVER -- The B.C. health region that has been most impacted by COVID-19 managed to meet its goal in a 32-hour weekend "Vax-a-thon" event.

Fraser Health officials said the authority met its goal of immunizing 7,000 people over the weekend.

The event hosted at Surrey's Guildford Recreation Centre drew long lines with offers of a variety of attractions meant to entertain those who waited for hours to get their first or second shots.

Among the attractions at the event were members of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, a DJ and other performances.

There were also door prizes and a selfie station, and attendants were encouraged to "dress to impress" in their fanciest masks for the "Mask-erade"-themed vaccine blitz, though they were also welcome to walk the red carpet in their regular clothes and face masks.

On Sunday, families celebrating Father's Day were encouraged to line up together. Anyone at least 12 years old was eligible for a shot, if they hadn't received their first dose.

The round-the-clock event started at 11 a.m. Saturday, continued through the night and went well into the next day.

No appointments were necessary – the hope was that anyone who wanted a vaccine could get one.

"If it gives the opportunity for people who haven't been able to get in because of life circumstances, then fantastic. Maybe people will have that time at midnight and one in the morning," said Christine Mackie, co-lead for the Vaccine Co-ordination Centre for Fraser Health.

By 7 p.m. Sunday, the health authority had met its goal.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst in Surrey