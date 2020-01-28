VANCOUVER -- As cases of coronavirus continue to be confirmed world-wide, B.C.'s health minister is set to give an update on how the province is prepared to handle the virus if it arrives on the West Coast.

The health ministry reiterated Tuesday morning that no cases have been confirmed in the province. Even so, Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to outline B.C.'s "provincial readiness" at 10 a.m. Tuesday, should cases be confirmed in the future.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference at LIVE @ 10 a.m.

Already, the BC Centre for Disease Control has developed a diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus and health-care workers have been asked to record the travel history for anyone reporting respiratory symptoms.

Travellers passing through Vancouver International Airport are also being screened when they arrive at the airport, particularly if they've visited Wuhan, China, where the virus is believed to have originated.

While health officials say the risk to B.C. residents remains low, two coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ontario. One case has been confirmed while the second is considered "presumptive positive."

In the wake of the announcement of those two cases, Dix and Henry said officials were still bracing for the coronavirus's possible arrival in B.C.

Symptoms of the viurs include a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of being unwell.

The outbreak of the virus began on Dec. 31 with what was initially believed to be a cluster of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, the capital city of China's Hubei province.

Officials have since confirmed the patients were actually infected with a virus never previously identified in humans, which has been dubbed the 2019 novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV.

Coronaviruses are a "large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases," according to Health Canada.

To date, the virus has infected more than 4,500 people and is blamed for over 100 deaths.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and the Associated Press