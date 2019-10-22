VICTORIA, B.C. - With Ottawa readying for a minority parliament, the provincial B.C. NDP that has far outlasted expectations after striking a deal with the Greens to keep them in power, says the key is open communication.

Deputy premier Carole James told CTV News B.C. is an example for how a minority government can work.

"I'm feeling optimistic about the results," she said.

That's because the federal NDP is potentially in a powerful position. With 24 seats, the party has enough to help a minority Liberal government pass legislation and remain alive.

This is a reversal from the 2017 provincial results where the Greens were able to prop up the NDP to keep John Horgan as premier far longer than many observers thought possible.

"We have been successful because we’re focusing on the things British Columbians wanted us to work on," Premier John Horgan told reporters Monday.

As for discussions between the two federal parties, James said the best advice she had was to ensure good communication and finding common values. She pointed to education, childcare and climate action as areas the BC Greens and NDP were able to find shared goals.

For the federal Liberals and NDP though, there's an issue as large as a pipeline standing in the way.

While Justin Trudeau's government has insisted the project will go through, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has opposed it.

"No question, I think those are going to be very tough discussions, but I think that’s where you have to come back to your values again," said James.

As for B.C.'s relationship with Ottawa, some observers argue the outcome of the federal election could bode well for B.C.

James said the province has been able to count on the feds for investments for transit as part of a climate action and she thinks that work will continue.

"I presume they'll pick up where they left off."