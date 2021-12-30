B.C.'s daily COVID-19 record shattered by more than 1,400 cases in latest dashboard update

The record for most COVID-19 cases reported in a single day was shattered Thursday, when the province reported a number 1,439 cases higher than ever seen before in B.C.

The latest data reported on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control dashboard included 4,383 cases confirmed in the latest 24-hour period – significantly higher than the record-breaking 2,944 cases recorded the day before.

Also a record is the number of cases of the novel coronavirus considered active in B.C., at 17,357.

There are currently 211 COVID-19 patients in hospital who are considered contagious, 66 of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

One more person has died since Wednesday's update, when the death toll climbed to 2,419.

The update comes a day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the number of daily cases reported in these daily updates is likely much lower -- three to five times lower -- than the actual number of people who've contracted COVID-19.

The daily updates only have information on test results and epidemiologically-linked cases.

It also won't include data on the number people forgoing testing under the provincial health officer's new recommendations.

The data above is based on the B.C. CDC's dashboard, as official numbers have not yet been released by the Health Ministry. This article will be updated when that information is made available.