B.C.'s 1st COVID-19 case update of the week coming as province rolls out vaccines for kids 5-11

Vancouver -

B.C. will get its first COVID-19 update of the week Monday as the province rolls out vaccines for kids aged five to 11.

The case update, which will be released in a written statement in the afternoon, will include data from the last three days.

On Friday, officials announced 341 more people tested positive for the disease in a 24-hour period. That pushed B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for cases down to 352, which is the lowest it's been since Aug. 8.

Friday's new infections were spread across the province, with 100 cases confirmed in Fraser Health, 77 in Interior Health, 68 in Island Health, 65 in Vancouver Coastal Health and 31 in Northern Health.

Accounting for population, however, Fraser Health had the fewest cases per capita, while Northern Health - narrowly - had the most.

Monday's update will come the same day B.C.'s COVID-19 program expands to include younger kids.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week that about 350,000 children are eligible to receive the modified dose of the Health Canada-approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Parents can register their children through the province's Get Vaccinated website. Appointments are expected to start on Monday, with invitations to book being sent out in the order of registration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday