B.C. Review Board orders accused in Chinatown stabbing to remain in custody

The man accused in a triple-stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood earlier this year has been ordered to remain in custody at a forensic psychiatric hospital.

The B.C. Review Board held a hearing for Blair Evan Donnelly on Monday, directing that the accused be detained in hospital under several conditions, including one that bars him from using any knives unless prepping or eating food.

He is also prohibited from drinking alcohol, consuming cannabis, using illicit drugs, or possessing weapons.

According to a notice on the board's website, Donnelly's counsel asked for a paper hearing – described as a hearing held "in the absence of all parties" – and the Crown consented to the request.

"All parties agreed that the accused should remain in custody," the notice reads.

Donnelly was previously found not criminally responsible for stabbing his teenage daughter to death in 2006, and spent years at a secure treatment facility in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

He was on unescorted leave when he allegedly stabbed three people at the Light Up Chinatown! festival on Sept. 10.

After the stabbing, the B.C. government appointed Bob Rich, the former chief of the Abbotsford Police Department, to review the circumstances of Donnelly's release.