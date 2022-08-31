B.C. researchers tout promising progress on oral insulin tablets

UBC researcher Yigong Guo holds an oral insulin tablet that is currently being tested (Credit: UBC/Karen Lee) UBC researcher Yigong Guo holds an oral insulin tablet that is currently being tested (Credit: UBC/Karen Lee)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ministers Tassi and Jaczek swap roles in Trudeau cabinet shuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener