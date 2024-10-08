B.C. rescue in 'rare' position of caring for 2 bobcat kittens

A wildlife rescue in B.C. is caring for two orphaned bobcat kittens who have become as inseparable as "real sisters" even though it's highly unlikely they are actually from the same litter.

The two kittens, both female, were found within 24 hours of one another in Mission, according to Critter Care Wildlife Society, which provided an update on the as-yet-unnamed felines on its website and social media channels.

The first call came in on Aug. 6, a report about a female kitten found in Mission, weighing less than two pounds.

"She was found near death on the side of the road with no trace of her mother. Despite her small size, she’s been feisty from day one, keeping our caretakers on their toes," the rescue's website says.

The next day, a second call came in about a larger, older kitten found on a farm more than 25 minutes away from where the first feline was spotted.

"This kitten weighed four pounds and was found in a barn, mingling with feral barn kittens in her search for food, perhaps even believing she was one of them," according to Critter Care.

Having two baby bobcats in their care at the same time is something the rescue describes as both rare and unexpected. For the first 10 days, while they were being fed and monitored in an effort to get them healthy, the kittens were kept separated. However, they were allowed to interact through their kennels so staff and volunteers could gauge whether they would get along if housed together.

When the time came to move them into a shared indoor space, things went as well as anyone could have hoped.

"They instantly became inseparable, often seen cuddling, grooming, and playing together just like real sisters. We’ve even captured hidden camera footage of them wrestling, leaping between platforms, and enjoying their toys," Critter Care's website says, adding that the older kitten often acts as protector of the younger one.

The nest step in their journey back to the wild involves moving them into an outdoor space that resembles their natural environment and will help them develop the skills they will need to survive.

"These two bobcats will stay with us until next spring, at which point they’ll be released back into the wild together. They won’t be introduced to our resident bobcat, Tucker, but will grow and thrive as a pair," the rescue said.

Critter Care says bobcats are the most common wild felines in North America but describes sightings in the wild as "rare." More information on the animals and how to handle encounters with them in the wild is available on the organization's website.