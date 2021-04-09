VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced another 1,262 cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the province surpassed the one-million mark for vaccine doses distributed.

B.C. has now recorded 109,540 infections since the start of the pandemic, and administered 1,025,019 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix celebrated what they described as "a significant milestone for all of us."

"We will continue to work to get vaccines into arms as soon as we can," the health officials said.

The updated vaccine total includes 937,413 first doses – enough to protect 18 per cent of the province's population – and 87,606 second doses.

Some 40,018 of those shots were given out since Thursday's pandemic briefing, setting a new provincial record for vaccinations completed in a day.

But the news wasn't all good. The latest identified COVID-19 cases pushed the province's rolling weekly average to an all-time high of 1,083 per day, and increased the active caseload to 9,574, the highest it's been since Dec. 21.

Another two people have also died from COVID-19, bringing B.C.'s death toll to 1,495.

This is a developing story and will be updated.