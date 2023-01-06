B.C. reopening 20 emergency operations centres as hospitalizations surge

The B.C. government is reactivating 20 emergency operations centres across the province in preparation for an expected increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the EOCs, which helped the province through previous waves of COVID-19 infections, will be reopening Monday for a period of at least six weeks.

"January is typically a time when we see an increase in hospitalizations," Dix said at a news conference Friday. "This January is no different. Demand for hospital care in B.C. is high."

The EOCs were activated last January as well, as the health-care system was grappling with an enormous increase in Omicron cases, and again in the fall to help with the spread of influenza and RSV.

Officials said there were 10,226 patients in the province's acute care beds as of Thursday, filling 88 per cent of the 11,680 available, which includes approximately 2,500 surge beds.

Apart from the growing number of COVID-19 and flu cases, Dix said there has been a general increase in people seeking care since the holidays ended – and the province is expecting hospitals to be under even more pressure over the coming weeks.

He described the reactivation of EOCs as a "proactive step" that will help ensure the public can continue to access treatment, including non-urgent scheduled surgeries.

The health minister added there would be "some cancellations” of those operations, “as there are at every time of year for different reasons."

This is a developing story and will be updated.