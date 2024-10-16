B.C. RCMP say 'considerable progress' made on fatal 2022 stabbing investigation, appeal for more witnesses

As the two-year anniversary of Ted Randhawa's death approaches, police and family members are appealing to the public for information in the case.

Randhawa was stabbed in the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of Martin Street in Penticton on Dec. 17, 2022.

The 61-year-old was initially expected to survive, but his condition worsened in the days following the stabbing, and he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

On Wednesday, Penticton RCMP shared an update on their investigation, which they said has made "considerable progress" since Randhawa's death.

In their initial statements about the stabbing in 2022, police described the 61-year-old victim as "known to police." They added Wednesday that they believe the attack on him was targeted.

"Police are continuing to advance the investigation by focusing on identifying the person, or persons involved," said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy, in the release.

"We’re reaching out to the public after almost two years in the hope that someone has information they’ve yet to contact us about."

According to a witness, Randhawa was standing next to his vehicle when the attack occurred, police said. The male assailant stabbed him multiple times and then fled on foot.

"The incident took place in a busy area with many businesses and passersby," said Grandy. "The likelihood of someone seeing or knowing more about this is high."

Randhawa's mother joined the RCMP in their appeal for information Wednesday, describing her son as "a remarkable individual with extraordinary talents," who was a gifted carpenter and mechanic.

"There was nothing Ted could not fix, build, or craft," she said in the release.

"He truly was one of a kind. We owe it to his memory to bring those responsible for his untimely death to justice, so Ted can finally rest in peace."

Anyone with information related to the case should contact Penticton RCMP, police said.