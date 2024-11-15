Jewish leaders hope charges coming after police raid pro-Palestine activist’s Vancouver home

A prominent leader in B.C.’s Jewish community is hoping a police raid on a Vancouver home linked to a pro-Palestine group – which was recently deemed a terrorist entity by the government – will finally lead to charges.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Nico Slobinsky, vice-president of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs – Pacific Region.

The VPD’s Major Crime Section and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a home in the 1800 block of East 1st Avenue on Thursday.

Police said one person was taken into custody then released "pending completion of the investigation," which is being conducted under a section of the Criminal Code on inciting hatred.

The person was not named by police, but CTV News has confirmed the home that was targeted is the listed address of Charlotte Kates, a member of Samidoun, a pro-Palestinian group the federal government recently added to its list of terrorist groups.

“Ever since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks committed by Hamas, the Jewish community in Vancouver has experienced an escalation of hate,” said Slobinky.

“Including at the hands of Charlotte Kates, Samidoun and others,” he continued.

Kates was arrested in April after praising the October 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel as "heroic and brave" in a speech at a rally.

Vancouver police would eventually recommend multiple hate-related charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service, but those have yet to be approved.

“Every day where charges are not laid is another day where Kates, Samidoun and others can continue to incite antisemitic violence and hatred against our community,” said Slobinsky.

CTV News asked the BCPS for an update on that probe Friday, but has not heard back.

It’s unclear whether Kates is the individual arrested in Thursday’s raid, which has yet to lead to any charges.

CTV News asked her lawyer if she was arrested again this week, but did not receive a response, and door knocks on her property went unanswered.

With files from the Canadian Press