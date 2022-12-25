RCMP investigating homicide after Penticton stabbing victim dies from injuries

Police in Penticton say they're investigating a homicide after the victim of a stabbing in the city's downtown last weekend died from his injuries.

The incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 17. According to police, a witness told investigators that the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 300 block of Martin Street when a man approached him, stabbed him multiple times and fled on foot.

The 61-year-old victim, who is known to police, was initially expected to survive the attack, but his condition worsened and he died from his injuries, Penticton RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Police said they believe the attack was targeted and that there is no further risk to the public. When officers responded to the scene, they conducted a search with a police dog, but were unable to find a suspect.

Now that the victim has died, Mounties are renewing their appeal for people who witnessed or have video of the incident to come forward, saying it took place in "a busy area with many businesses and passersby."

"The family of the victim has been connected with RCMP Victim Services and are being supported through this tragic event," said Const. Dayne Lyons in the release.

"The investigation has made significant progress in the days since the initial incident. We are confident to say that the public is not at risk as our investigation continues."

Anyone with information should call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, police said.