B.C. RCMP investigating caught-on-camera animal cruelty case
Mounties in B.C.'s southern Interior are investigating a shocking and fatal case of animal cruelty that was caught on video and shared on social media.
On Nov. 24, the Merritt RCMP were alerted that "a suspect posted a video of a pit bull violently attacking a white goat inside a house, where onlookers stood by encouraging the attack," a statement from the detachment says.
Police were able to identify the home where the attack took place and executed a search warrant at the property, assisted by the Emergency Response Team and the BC SPCA.
"Sadly, we found the remains of a goat during our search," Staff Sgt. Josh Roda wrote in the news release.
"We are trying to identify where the goat came from. We would like to determine if the goat was stolen, sold or given away."
Anyone who thinks they recognize the goat or who has any information about where it came from is urged to call 250-378-4262.
Police provided a still from the video and described the goat as having a white body with brown on top of its head. It was wearing a collar.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING All 41 workers rescued from collapsed tunnel in India after 17-day ordeal
Rescuers in northern India have successfully removed all 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel under the Himalayas, the climax of a 17-day rescue operation to drill through rock and debris.
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
Up to 35 cm of snow in some areas, fog in other: Weather advisories in place in parts of Canada
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts Tuesday, with warnings ranging from fog to blizzards.
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
Family of infant hostage pleads for his release before Israel-Hamas truce winds down
Kfir Bibas has spent nearly a fifth of his life as a Hamas hostage. The 10-month-old was taken from his home in a southern Israeli kibbutz on Oct. 7, when Hamas abducted about 240 people and dragged them to Gaza.
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
How Western Canada's sugar shortage is affecting bakeries, chocolatiers
Amid an ongoing strike at Western Canada's largest sugar refinery, bakery owners and chocolatiers are finding it hard to locate the amounts of sugar they need to keep their businesses going as we head into the holiday season.
Six teens in court in connection with beheading of French teacher
Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020, a murder that shocked the country.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. RCMP investigating caught-on-camera animal cruelty case
Mounties in B.C.'s southern Interior are investigating a shocking and fatal case of animal cruelty that was caught on video and shared on social media.
-
Mother, stepfather plead guilty to manslaughter in death of 6-year-old in Port Alberni
The mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died on Vancouver Island in 2018 have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with his death.
-
Sooke man who claimed stranger attacked his dog charged with mischief, causing suffering to animal
Mounties say a 32-year-old man from Sooke, B.C., has been charged after he falsely reported that a stranger attacked his dog with a blunt weapon.
Calgary
-
Bridlewood resident in critical condition after carbon monoxide leak
A carbon monoxide leak sent four people to hospital in the southwest community of Bridlewood on Monday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Vibrant sunrise kicks off another above seasonal day for Calgary
The warm and dry conditions of late can make it difficult to remember what November weather is normally like in Calgary.
-
Weegar scores late in OT to lift Flames to 2-1 win over Golden Knights
MacKenzie Weegar scored with 5 seconds left on the clock in overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.
Edmonton
-
Ottawa was always flexible on clean-energy rules, despite Alberta concerns: Wilkinson
Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is open to extending the deadline for existing natural gas plants to operate without emissions-trapping technology.
-
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
-
Edmonton city council reduces proposed property tax increase to 6.6% from 7.09%
Between cuts to existing services and approval of new spending, Edmonton city council on Monday voted to reduce next year's proposed property tax increase by almost half a percentage point to 6.6 per cent from the proposed 7.09 per cent.
Toronto
-
Man fatally struck by tractor-trailer after reportedly exiting broken-down vehicle on Ont. highway
A man was fatally struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning after he reportedly tried to leave a broken-down vehicle on a Toronto-area highway.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs unveil new logo on home game helmets
The Toronto Maple Leafs have unveiled a new helmet sponsorship.
-
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec union workers announce week-long strike
The Common Front of unions announced strike days from Dec. 8 to 14, meaning nearly half a million of Quebec's public workers will be off the job again if a deal is not reached.
-
Quebec's proposed health reform would complicate access for English speakers: petition
As the end of Quebec's parliamentary session approaches, there are growing concerns that the province's proposed health-care reform will leave English speakers in the dust.
-
Concordia University cutting costs due to decline in enrolment
Concordia University says enrolment issues are forcing significant cuts, especially in the face of incoming tuition hikes for out-of-province students. In a memo sent to staff and faculty last week, Concordia officials said that after 10 years of growth, enrollment had declined in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Winnipeg
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
-
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
-
Large police presence near Pembina Highway
The Winnipeg Police Service is on scene of an investigation near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leader says city should not compare its spending to other municipalities
As city councillors ready for marathon budget discussions, a business leader says it's time for to stop looking to other cities to judge Saskatoon's spending.
-
Sask. man gets prison time for paying daughter's friend, 14, to have sex on camera
A Saskatoon judge says a man who paid his daughter’s 14-year-old friend to have sex with him and recorded it on video is likely to re-offend.
-
'We feel like we just don't matter': Sask. seniors home afflicted by drug use, vandalism, residents say
Brent Patterson says living conditions at the government housing facility he calls home in Moose Jaw have drastically fallen in recent years.
Regina
-
New 24 hour Regina Urgent Care Centre 85 per cent complete
The province says Regina’s new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) is now 85 per cent complete with plans to be fully operational still aimed at summer 2024.
-
'We feel like we just don't matter': Sask. seniors home afflicted by drug use, vandalism, residents say
Brent Patterson says living conditions at the government housing facility he calls home in Moose Jaw have drastically fallen in recent years.
-
Regina Fire, police called to 'large structure fire' east of downtown
Emergency crews were called to what police said was a “large structure fire” east of Regina’s downtown shortly after 3:00 Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Multiple tents brought down by strong winds at homeless encampment in Lower Sackville
Homeless encampments in Halifax are attempting to restore tents brought down by the latest strong wind and rain storm to hit Nova Scotia.
-
'It's pretty bad': Halifax mall retailers reeling after major flood
Scores of retailers at a busy shopping mall in downtown Halifax are counting their losses after a major flooding event on the weekend, and some worry they won't recover.
-
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
London
-
Crash involving school bus in Huron County
One person has ben taken to hospital by air ambulance from the scene of crash involving a school bus in Huron County Tuesday morning.
-
Snow squall warnings in effect
Regions under a warning could see anywhere from 15 to 30 cm of accumulation with intense snowfall rates exceeding 5 cm per hour at times.
-
Teen charged after allegedly robbing three east-end businesses
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police responded to three robberies in the city’s east end.
Northern Ontario
-
Holiday train arrives in northern Ont. this week
CPKC’s Holiday train is making its way to northern Ontario and will arrive first in Parry Sound on Wednesday afternoon.
-
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
-
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.
Kitchener
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Snow squalls continue in Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo Region and Wellington County got their first blast of winter weather Monday – and the snow isn’t letting up yet.
-
Crash involving school bus in Huron County
One person has ben taken to hospital by air ambulance from the scene of crash involving a school bus in Huron County Tuesday morning.
-
Court rejects WRDSB attempt to dismiss defamation lawsuit
A retired teacher is claiming a “major victory” in her ongoing legal battle with the Waterloo Region District School Board.