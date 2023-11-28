B.C. RCMP investigating caught-on-camera animal cruelty case

Mounties in B.C.'s southern Interior are investigating a shocking and fatal case of animal cruelty that was caught on video and shared on social media.

On Nov. 24, the Merritt RCMP were alerted that "a suspect posted a video of a pit bull violently attacking a white goat inside a house, where onlookers stood by encouraging the attack," a statement from the detachment says.

Police were able to identify the home where the attack took place and executed a search warrant at the property, assisted by the Emergency Response Team and the BC SPCA.

"Sadly, we found the remains of a goat during our search," Staff Sgt. Josh Roda wrote in the news release.

"We are trying to identify where the goat came from. We would like to determine if the goat was stolen, sold or given away."

Anyone who thinks they recognize the goat or who has any information about where it came from is urged to call 250-378-4262.

Police provided a still from the video and described the goat as having a white body with brown on top of its head. It was wearing a collar.