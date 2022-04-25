B.C. promises 'immediate' health coverage for displaced Ukrainians

The B.C. government has promised to provide "immediate" health coverage to displaced Ukrainians who arrive in the province on emergency travel visas.

Anyone who has qualified for the federal government's Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) visa should apply for Medical Services Plan coverage as soon as they arrive in British Columbia, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

"Ukrainians arriving in B.C. are beginning a new chapter of their lives as they settle in Canada and will need proper health supports," Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a news release.

"By giving individuals arriving in B.C. from Ukraine day-of-arrival MSP coverage, we're doing what we can for one of the most important aspects of their journey: health and safety."

Officials noted some refugees will likely be in need of medical services quickly upon their arrival, from prescription drugs to specialized care.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country amid Russia's brutal invasion, forced to leave behind most of their possessions and, in some cases, their family pets.

CUAET visas were introduced to help expedite the process of getting Ukrainians settled into their temporary homes in Canada, allowing them to stay in the country for three years and find work "as quickly as possible," according to the government's website.