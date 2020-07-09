VANCOUVER -- Premier John Horgan will take questions from the media Thursday and will likely address B.C.'s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Few details were given about Horgan's briefing, but he's scheduled to speak from Victoria in the morning.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 10:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, B.C. reissued its record-breaking state of emergency for a ninth time.

States of emergency can only be issued or extended for two weeks at a time, so the latest will only remain in effect through July 21 at the latest.

The province's solicitor general explained that even though COVID-19 restrictions have been slowly lifted in B.C., some measures must still remain in place.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel