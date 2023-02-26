B.C. premier says some deficits require spending as NDP prepares to table budget

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks with media during a news conference on Parliament Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) B.C. Premier David Eby speaks with media during a news conference on Parliament Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener