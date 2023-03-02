B.C. premier 'astonished' firm got Health Canada approval to make and sell cocaine

In this Jan. 11, 2013 photo, a coca vendor shows her coca leaves for sale as she waits for clients inside a legal coca leaf market in La Paz, Bolivia. (AP / Juan Karita) In this Jan. 11, 2013 photo, a coca vendor shows her coca leaves for sale as she waits for clients inside a legal coca leaf market in La Paz, Bolivia. (AP / Juan Karita)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

After deliberating for less than three hours Thursday, the jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh found him guilty of murdering his wife and son, the grisliest and most severe of the allegations faced by the disgraced former South Carolina attorney.

Alex Murdaugh listens to the jury charges during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference

Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener