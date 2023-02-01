B.C. drug users say 'fight continues' during decriminalization, repeat call for safe supply
Members of an advocacy group for drug users have gathered to celebrate the start of decriminalization in British Columbia and discuss how they will “fight back” against any efforts to seize illicit substances that meet the 2.5-gram threshold allowed under the first such policy in Canada.
The meeting at the office of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) on the first day of the new policy began with a man handing out “know your rights” cards.
They say people aged 18 and over carrying up to 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, or ecstasy, for their own use will not have those drugs confiscated. There's also a list of reasons why someone would not be protected, including possessing any amount of any other substance, trafficking or selling drugs.
Decriminalization began in B.C. on Tuesday after the federal government granted the province's request for an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act as part of a plan to combat an overdose crisis that has claimed over 11,000 lives there since 2016. The pilot project is slated to continue for three years.
People who carry the permitted amount of drugs will not be arrested or charged, and police can no longer seize their substances. The B.C. government says the aim of decriminalization is to reduce stigma so people struggling with addiction are more likely to reach out for help.
Vincent Tao, a community organizer with VANDU, told about 30 people packed into a room that the pilot is “just a foot in the door” for the group, which has been advocating for decriminalization for its entire 25-year history.
It was also involved in a legal battle against the former Conservative government to keep open Insite, North America's first supervised consumption site, and celebrated that victory following a Supreme Court of Canada ruling in 2011.
“The fight continues,” Tao told the gathering of former and current drug users.
“But ultimately, the power and the discretion still lies in the hands of the cops. So, we've got to keep an eye on these things. Report back, right to this room,” he said of the group's efforts to compile a database of people's experiences.
“We will, with the support of our partners, friends and allies, keep track of this experiment in our lives for the next three years.”
Members of VANDU, who were at the “core planning table” of meetings on decriminalization for about a year with others including Moms Stop the Harm, police and the B.C. government, suggested 18 grams as a threshold.
The B.C. government applied for 4.5 grams, but as a cumulative amount for all the permitted drugs, while police wanted a total of one gram.
Tao called for drug users to be “armed” with their rights cards during any police interactions, noting officers will not be carrying scales and only “eyeballing” substances they believe could be over the threshold.
Fiona Wilson, vice-president of the British Columbia Association of Chiefs of Police, which represents 9,200 members, said Monday that the province's death toll from illicit, toxic drugs, many cut with the opioid fentanyl, is double the national average.
“Destigmatization is a significant step toward making our drug policies more progressive. And it recognizes that substance use is a health and not a police matter. Police can now focus on those doing the most harm in this crisis - persons and organized crime groups who import, manufacture and distribute these toxic substances.”
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside has said the province is working toward providing more treatment and harm-reduction services after expanding programs to offer a safer supply of alternative drugs.
Caitlin Shane, a staff lawyer with the Pivot Legal Society, which has also called for a higher threshold, told those assembled at VANDU she was concerned that a benchmark for evaluating the success of decriminalization may be a marked reduction in overdose deaths. Shane also worried about the need for adequate supports for those who need them.
Ottawa and B.C. are still trying to work out which indicators will be used to evaluate the policy, but publicly available data are expected to be updated online every three months.
“We can't measure the success of (decriminalization) by lives being saved or not because the fact is that decriminalization today does not mean that we can walk out tomorrow and have access to a regulated drug supply. It does nothing for the drug supply,” Shane said.
“So, we need to be clear that what we're measuring here is incarceration rates, cops in people's lives, reducing stigma.”
Garth Mullins, a board member of VANDU, has criticized both levels of government for relying on police to hand out information cards that would refer people who use drugs to voluntary health services.
Mullins told the group that a measure of decriminalization's success would be less police intervention.
“We gotta fight for how this thing is measured. Luckily, we've had 25 years of fighting,” he says of VANDU's efforts to open Insite, which received a federal exemption in 2003. The facility, which is about six blocks away in the Downtown Eastside, allows people to shoot up their own drugs under medical supervision.
Members of VANDU were also instrumental in opening unsanctioned overdose prevention sites before the B.C. government allowed them to operate as the death toll from toxic drugs rose, forcing the province to declare a public health emergency in 2016.
Now, Mullins says he's concerned about Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stance against decriminalization. He reminded the group that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also vowed not to introduce the policy before reversing course last May with an approval of B.C.'s application.
After celebrating the start of decriminalization, members of VANDU bowed their heads in a moment of silence to remember those who have fatally overdosed and to acknowledge the latest grim statistics released hours earlier by the B.C. Coroners Service. They showed 2,272 people died last year, the second-highest annual number after the previous year, when 34 more people lost their lives.
Eris Nyx, co-founder the Drug User Liberation Front (DULF), told the gathering she would continue her tradition of handing out free, tested heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine as she does every time the overdose numbers are updated.
Tuesday marked the 13th “Dope on Arrival” giveaway, Nyx said as people walked up to a table one by one to claim a package of drugs when their name was called.
“We are taking these drugs as a way to prove the community can control its own safer supply,” she said.
“Here's the real tragedy. If we don't regulate the drug supply, people will die. And I'm telling you, do not use alone, especially if you're an opioid user.”
The group has continued selling drugs, bought on the dark web, through a compassion club at an undisclosed location in the Downtown Eastside despite a rejection last year of its exemption application. Health Canada has said the controlled substances were illegally bought and produced.
Nyx says DULF will file an application for a judicial review of the decision.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 B.C. RCMP officers charged with manslaughter in suspect's 2017 death
Two RCMP officers are accused of manslaughter in the death of a suspect in July 2017 in Prince George, B.C., prosecutors announced Wednesday.
TREND LINE | Canada's health care crisis: Who's accountable, and how can we fix an overburdened system?
On CTVNews.ca and YouTube: Health journalist Avis Favaro joins our Trend Line podcast, for an in-depth episode dedicated to the growing crises facing the Canadian health-care system.
Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street, new suspect photo released
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
Candice Bergen, former interim Conservative leader, resigning from Parliament
Candice Bergen, the former interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, is resigning from Parliament.
Mexico zoo director killed and cooked 4 pygmy goats for party
The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.
Canada's new anti-Islamophobia representative apologizes for comments about Quebecers
Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia says she is sorry that her words have hurt Quebecers.
Video shows car driving through Vaughan, Ont. mall during 'absolutely insane' break-in
Police have released a video of a driver who smashed a vehicle through the doors of Vaughan, Ont. mall early Wednesday before allegedly breaking into an electronics store.
Food prices set to increase -- again -- as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigation underway after woman, 39, found dead on Quadra Island
A homicide investigation is underway on Quadra Island, B.C., after a 39-year old woman was found dead in what investigators believe was a targeted killing.
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
-
NDP leader's healthcare concerns front and centre during Vancouver Island tour
Hot off a week-long Vancouver Island tour on the state of health are, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says protecting Canada's public health system is a top priority in the coming year.
Calgary
-
Calgary confrontation involved 4 vehicles, several communities and ended with a shooting
Calgary police are looking for suspects involved in an altercation that lasted for approximately an hour, spanned several communities and ended with a gun being fired.
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
9 Calgary restaurants named among the most romantic in Canada for 2023
Calgarians considering celebrating Valentine's Day with a meal at a local eatery have plenty to choose from, including nine named among the most romantic in Canada.
Edmonton
-
'We are going to fix this': Alberta sends sheriffs downtown to help EPS amid mounting safety concerns
Police officers in downtown Edmonton will receive reinforcements from sheriffs later this month as part of a new provincial public safety initiative.
-
'Landmark in this area': Holden residents saddened by theft of church bell, damage to belfry
Police are investigating after the bell was stolen from St. Mary's Church in Holden, Alta., causing significant damage to the building.
-
Former Alta. premier Kenney joining Bennett Jones law firm as senior advisor
A second key player of Alberta's last government revealed their landing spot on Wednesday: former premier Jason Kenney is joining Bennett Jones' Calgary office.
Toronto
-
61-year-old man charged with attempted murder after baby seriously injured in Markham, Ont. hotel
York Regional Police have charged a family member of a two-month-old baby after the infant was found seriously injured in a Markham hotel on Tuesday.
-
Actor Ryan Reynolds surprises students during tour of Toronto college
Canadian Actor Ryan Reynolds dropped by a Toronto college on Wednesday, surprising students in the midst of a school project.
-
Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street, new suspect photo released
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
Montreal
-
Canada's new anti-Islamophobia representative apologizes for comments about Quebecers
Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia says she is sorry that her words have hurt Quebecers.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme wind chills, flurries heading for Montreal
After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air.
-
Group says private school near Montreal ignored racism complaints
A private high school west of Montreal is promising to make changes, following allegations that administrators for years ignored complaints about racist bullying targeting two Black students.
Winnipeg
-
Here's what electricity use looked like during Manitoba’s cold snap
As the temperature started to drop in the province over the weekend, many Manitobans were cranking up their home heaters, according to numbers from Manitoba Hydro.
-
Flair Airlines adding new Winnipeg routes
Flair Airlines is adding three new Canadian cities to its Winnipeg routes.
-
Arrests made for production, trafficking of 3D-printed guns: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two men in connection with the production and trafficking of 3D-printed guns.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused in Saskatoon killing uses social media to 'terrorize' victim's family, mother says
A man accused of killing his girlfriend is sending harassing social media messages to her family over social media — even though he's in jail.
-
Saskatchewan not planning to decriminalize drug possession
Saskatchewan won't be following British Columbia's lead when it comes to decriminalizing drug possession.
-
'I feel we are forgotten': Saskatoon long term care residents speak out about staff shortages
Residents of a Saskatoon care home are speaking out about staff shortages and broken equipment in their facility.
Regina
-
Over 20 EMS positions to be added in Regina: province
The Government of Saskatchewan announced it will be adding 24.5 full-time equivalent positions to Regina EMS.
-
All eyes on Connor Bedard as Calgary Hitmen host Regina Pats
Connor Bedard has arrived in Calgary ahead of what's expected to be a completely full Scotiabank Saddledome when the Calgary Hitmen and Regina Pats square off.
-
Feds caught off guard by Saskatchewan 'unforeseen' request for COVID-19 help
Public Safety Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces were caught off guard by a request for help from Saskatchewan during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlantic
-
New 911-dispatch system keeps New Brunswick firefighters off medical calls
A new 911 dispatch system in New Brunswick means that now fire departments aren’t getting dispatched to all medical calls leaving residents waiting and first responders in the dark.
-
Nova Scotia signs $365-million, 10-year contract for digital medical record system
More than eight years after announcing the program, the Nova Scotia government has a signed a $365-million, 10-year deal with a health technology company to digitize patients' medical records, Health Minister Michelle Thompson said Wednesday.
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
London
-
Vehicle plows through storefront in northwest London
No injuries are reported after a vehicle plowed through the front of a building in London on Wednesday morning.
-
'Miracles do happen': Parents of toddler who fell into pool grateful to community
Gillian Burnett was almost finished her work day on Jan. 24 when she received a terrifying call about her young son. Waylon, 20-months-old, was found submerged in an outdoor pool at a home daycare near Petrolia, Ont.
-
Thousands of students vaccinated after health unit warns of consequences for not having updated records
After reviewing immunization data, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) found a large drop in coverage for some vaccines. This has prompted health officials to create an enforcement campaign in order to get thousands of students up-to-date with their mandatory vaccinations.
Northern Ontario
-
Car, train collide in Sudbury, two people in hospital in stable condition
Two people are in Health Sciences North in stable condition following a collision Sunday in Sudbury between a train and a vehicle.
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Kitchener
-
Hearing to determine if Udo Haan not criminally responsible for wife’s death, Kitchener explosion
A hearing is underway to determine if Udo Haan is not criminally responsible for the death of his wife Edra Haan, who was found in the aftermath of the 2018 house explosion in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Waterloo Region’s encampment court ruling sends 'very strong message' to cities across the province
A precedent-setting ruling on Kitchener's homeless encampment could have a lasting impact on cities across Ontario.
-
WRPS’ proposed $214 million budget brought forth to council
Chief Mark Crowell made a presentation at a council meeting Wednesday justifying the proposed $214 million budget for the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).