B.C. port strike threatens billions in trade

British Columbia is bracing for another labour disruption at all ports.

A province-wide lockout of more than 700 unionized foremen is expected to begin Monday.

On Thursday, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 issued a 72-hour notice for job action that would begin Monday morning.

The move prompted the BC Maritime Employers Association to issue a formal notice that it will "defensively" lock out members of the union starting at the same time.

On Monday morning, the BCMEA issued a news release saying that the ILWU Local 514 did commence strike action at the terminals.

“ILWU Local 514's strike action has already begun to impact to B.C.'s waterfront operations and strike activity can easily escalate, including a complete withdrawal of labour without notice,” said the employers’ association in a statement.

“Accordingly, to facilitate a safe and orderly wind-down of operations, the BCMEA has made the difficult decision to lockout forepersons and other Local 514 members on November 4, 2024 commencing on the 16:30 shift and continuing until further notice.”

It says the lockout will not apply to grain or cruise operations.

The two sides have been bargaining for nearly two years to renew their collective agreement that expired in March 2023.

The employers’ association says its final offer includes a 19.2 per cent wage increase.

It claims that would increase the median foreperson compensation from $246,323 to $293,617 per year, not including benefits and pension.

The BCMEA says on average, eligible workers would receive a cumulative lump sum payment of approximately $21,000, inclusive of signing bonus and retroactive pay increases back to April 2023.

The union has said the key issue for its members is staffing requirements, as more automation is introduced at the ports.

Union local president Frank Morena said the BCMEA has threatened to remove four important items from the existing collective agreement should its recent final offer be rejected.

Morena says the union would not sign a contract that removes existing parts of the collective agreement.

A port worker strike last year, which lasted nearly two weeks, froze billions in trade at the docks.

Canada's labour minister says he’s spoken to both sides and that federal mediators are standing by to help strike a deal.