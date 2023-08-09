B.C. port strike: Federal labour minister launches review to uncovers 'structural issues'
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is launching an examination of the recently resolved British Columbia port dispute to see if “structural issues” in negotiations led to a 13-day work stoppage.
In a written statement released through social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, O'Regan says officials will immediately begin by reviewing reports on previous, similar disputes.
O'Regan says the goal is to create long-term solutions leading to “a harmonious working environment” between unions and employers in future collective bargaining.
Labour experts say the federal government may have limited options to prevent future stoppages similar to the July 1 to July 13 B.C. port strike that froze movements of cargo worth billions of dollars.
University of Manitoba associate professor of Labour Studies David Camfield says workers' right to strike in Canada is already “very narrowly circumscribed,” with only unionized workers eligible to take job action at a specific time after a collective agreement has expired.
Camfield says a push by the government to further limit strike action during collective negotiations - an act protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms - may end up triggering legal challenges and getting bogged down in courts.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada, representing about 7,400 workers, said last Friday that its members voted almost 75 per cent in favour of ratifying a new deal.
Terms of the deal ratified by both the union and the BC Maritime Employers Association include a commitment by employers to train workers to perform maintenance on new equipment.
Contracting out maintenance work to third parties had been one of the most contentious issues during the dispute.
The four-year agreement also contains several terms about workers' compensation, including boosts to hourly wages to a base rate of $57.51 by 2026.
There are also increases in the “Modernization and Mechanization retirement lump sum,” bringing that payout to $96,250 in 2026 for eligible retirees, over and above normal pension entitlements.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
B.C. port strike: Federal labour minister launches review to uncovers 'structural issues'
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is launching an examination of the recently resolved British Columbia port dispute to see if “structural issues” in negotiations led to a 13-day work stoppage.
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Here's a look at what’s happened in Canada's record-breaking wildfire season so far
Canada's unprecedented wildfires season is about halfway done. Here's a timeline of what’s happened so far this year.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island closed as rain increases risk of falling debris
Rain has forced the complete closure of Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet. The ministry says Highway 4 is not expected to reopen until after midnight Wednesday.
-
Suspect at large after security guard stabbed in Langford
Mounties are searching for a suspect after a security guard was stabbed in Langford on Monday.
-
Pit bull declared 'dangerous dog' after attack in Saanich park
A pit bull in Saanich has been officially declared a "dangerous dog" by animal control services after it attacked three greyhounds at a park over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Woman dead after being struck by CTrain
A section of downtown Calgary was shut down for several hours on Wednesday following a fatal incident involving the CTrain.
-
Candy-like bears found in Lethbridge park were fentanyl, police confirm
Lethbridge police say a number of suspicious candy-like items found in a public park last month were in fact fentanyl, as suspected.
-
7 people arrested in connection with 2022 drug bust
Seven people face charges in connection with a multi-million-dollar bust that targeted a variety of offences in Calgary including drug trafficking and money laundering.
Edmonton
-
Weekend storage unit fire in west Edmonton deemed arson by investigators
A weekend fire at a west-end storage facility was deliberately set, Edmonton fire investigators said Wednesday.
-
Tickets for the 2023 Edmonton Fringe Festival now on sale
A preview of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival was held Wednesday to give festival goers a sneak peek of what they can look forward to in the coming weeks.
-
A specialty boutique just for cats is now open in Edmonton
A new boutique in Edmonton is purrr-fect for cat lovers.
Toronto
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
The Ontario Greenbelt decision: Who knew what and when?
Here is a breakdown of when the Greenbelt decisions were made and who was involved.
-
'It's indefensible': Calls for Ontario housing minister's resignation follow Greenbelt report bombshell
Ontario’s opposition parties are calling on the province’s housing minister to step down after a report by the auditor general found the government’s Greenbelt development plans were 'biased' and 'favoured' select developers.
Montreal
-
$6.4 billion extension project for Montreal's blue Metro line gets underway
After decades of talks, the first steps to building the Metro's blue line extension in Montreal are moving forward. Five stations are expected to be up and running by 2029 at a cost of $6.4 billion.
-
Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns
A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views.
-
'It's part of my body': Montreal man issues plea for help after wheelchair extension was stolen
A Montreal man has issued a plea for help on social media after his wheelchair extension was recently stolen. The file is in the hands of the police, but while he waits, Umar Shezad can't live his life.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP promises to search landfill for First Nations women if elected
The leader of Manitoba's Opposition NDP is promising to move forward on a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women if the party forms government after the provincial election in the fall.
-
Kinew lays out fiscal plans for NDP if elected; pledges no increase to PST
A balanced budget during their first term of government. That is what Wab Kinew promised Wednesday if the Manitoba NDP forms government in the next provincial election.
-
'An abundance of prosperity': Manitoba Indigenous communities announce infrastructure plans for northern Manitoba
Members of several Indigenous communities in Manitoba have announced a partnership to develop significant infrastructure projects in the north.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
-
Recent drownings prompt Saskatoon emergency crews to advise caution on river
A recent drowning in the South Saskatchewan River is prompting caution from emergency crews.
-
Downtown vacancy rate on the rise in Saskatoon, report finds
Saskatoon’s downtown office space vacancy has been increasing over the past several months, according to a new report.
Regina
-
SaskPower warns of scam emails threatening customers with disconnection
SaskPower is warning customers of a recent email scam that’s aimed at obtaining personal data and credit card information.
-
Kids standing, sitting in drivers' laps among tickets highlighted by Sask. police
Since the beginning of 2023, police services across Saskatchewan have highlighted 247 incidents of children not being properly buckled in while on the road.
-
Attack on teen near QCX sees 12, 13 year old girls charged
Two young girls are facing charges following a robbery and assault in Regina on Aug. 2.
Atlantic
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
-
Nova Scotia government still unsure of widespread impact from spring cyberattack
The province of Nova Scotia is still unsure of how widespread the MOVEit security breach is, nearly two-and-a-half months after first becoming aware of the issue.
-
Man arrested following shooting incident in Cloverdale, N.B.: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a 24-year-old man from Coldstream, N.B., has been arrested following a shooting incident and an Alert Ready in Cloverdale, N.B.
London
-
Serious crash closes rural road in Middlesex
OPP have closed Highway 7 (Elginfield Road) at Denfield Road after a two-vehicle crash between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck.
-
Search of Lake Erie concludes, no individuals located: Norfolk OPP
OPP have concluded a day-long search for two individuals believed to have been operating an inflatable unicorn floatie on Lake Erie off the coast of Long Point, Ont.
-
Evidence complete at hit-and-run trial of Jesse Bleck
After being on the stand for five days, Ahmed Jamal, a friend of the accused, wrapped up his testimony on Wednesday afternoon. The trial has now been put over until Monday when closing arguments are expected to be heard in the case.
Northern Ontario
-
Homicide investigation launch after 2 found dead in a Kirkland Lake home
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Kirkland Lake residence on Tuesday evening.
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Staffing crisis means emergency rooms in northern Ont. face closure, Ontario doctors warn
The Ontario College of Family Physicians and the OMA Section on General & Family Practice say emergency departments in northern Ontario are struggling to remain open because of staffing shortages.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours worry about future of Kitchener heritage site
A year after it was deemed unsafe and fenced off, people who live near the Doon Mill in Kitchener say they’re worried the city is neglecting the heritage site.
-
Adam Sandler flick partly shot in Elora begins streaming this month
An Adam Sandler film that shot partly in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this month.
-
Tablet lending program in Waterloo region helps seniors, people with disabilities get comfortable with tech
Seniors and people living with disabilities in Waterloo region are getting comfortable with tablets and smart devices thanks to a tablet lending program.