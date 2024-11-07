B.C. port dispute: Union files complaint alleging 'threats, intimidation, coercion' by employer

The labour dispute holding up hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of goods per day at B.C.’s ports is escalating, with the foreperson’s union accusing their employer of “threats, intimidation, coercion and interference.”

The allegations were submitted in an unfair labour practice complaint the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 filed against the B.C. Maritime Employers Association.

The union has been quiet since a limited job action launched Monday was met with a full lockout by the employer, but issued a public statement Thursday claiming the BCMEA sent a letter directly to members warning of repercussions if a “final offer” presented last week is rejected.

“The BCMEA has threatened to pull existing terms and conditions out of our last collective agreement and has communicated those threats directly to our members instead of following Canada Labour Code rules to negotiate with the union,” said Frank Morena, Local 514 president, in the statement.

“Once again, the BCMEA is doing everything it can to push the federal government into intervening instead of doing its job to bargain a new contract – it’s offensive and we expect our complaints to be upheld.”

Some of the terms the BCMEA threatened to remove included “retroactivity on wages,” “improvement in welfare and other benefits,” and “a signing bonus to all ILWU Local 514 members,” the union said.

Contacted for a response to the complaint, a representative for the employer told CTV News the allegations are “meritless,” and will be challenged before the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

“As with earlier union complaints – all dismissed by the CIRB – we will be denying any wrongdoing,” wrote Rob MacKay-Dunn, vice-president of government and public affairs for the BCMEA, in an email. ‘

MacKay-Dunn noted the BCMEA’s final offer includes an increase in median foreperson compensation from approximately $246,000 to $293,000, plus an average lump sum payment of $21,000.

The ongoing labour dispute has disrupted the flow of some $800 million in goods daily, according to the Business Council of B.C., which called for the federal government to intervene after days of stalled progress.

On Thursday evening, the BCMEA announced the two parties are returning to the bargaining table this weekend, with federal mediation.

The development followed hours after social media comments from Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon, who accused the two sides of demonstrating a “concerning lack of urgency.”

In its latest statement, ILWU Local 514 argued the BCMEA bears sole responsibility for the massive ongoing disruption to port operations, describing its own escalation into job action as “the least disruptive” possible in its effort to push for a new deal, more than 18 months after the foreperson’s last contract expired in March 2023.

“We attempted to limit job action to one employer only – DP World – which wants to maximize automation and eliminate jobs, but the BCMEA objected,” Morena said.

“We undertook limited job action – an overtime ban that would have left BC ports still operating – and the BCMEA responded with a full-scale lockout.”