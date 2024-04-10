B.C. police watchdog files report for charges to be considered against 2 RCMP officers

A report has been filed with the B.C. Prosecution Service for charges to be considered against two Vernon Mounties who may have committed offences during an arrest.

The Independent Investigations Office released a summary of its findings Wednesday after investigating an arrest that happened on June 30, 2021. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. that day, a man was arrested on 28 Street near 28 Avenue in Vernon. Two days later, the IIO was told about the incident as "the man sustained serious injuries while being taken into custody." He was first taken to the local RCMP detachment, then to the hospital for treatment.

After investigating the incident, Ronald MacDonald, chief civilian director of the IIO, "determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that two officers may have committed offences in relation to the use of force."

"In order to approve any charges, the B.C. Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest," a statement from the IIO said, adding it won't comment further on the case while the matter is with Crown.

The IIO is called after all police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.