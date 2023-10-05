B.C. police complaint commissioner orders public hearing into Victoria police shooting death

British Columbia's police complaint commissioner has ordered a public hearing into the 2019 death of a woman who was shot with "less-lethal" projectiles from a Victoria police weapon.

Lisa Rauch, 43, died after she was shot with three plastic rounds from an ARWEN, or "anti-riot weapon," on Dec. 25, 2019.

The homeless woman had reportedly locked herself inside a supportive housing unit when a resident called 911 to report Rauch had a kitchen knife and was threatening other occupants of the facility.

Police evacuated one floor of the building and attempted to coax Rauch out of the suite but were unsuccessful, according to a notice published Thursday by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

When heavy smoke began emanating from the suite, police breached the door and one officer fired three plastic baton rounds, striking Rauch in the head and neck.

Rauch was knocked unconscious and was found bleeding from her head. She was taken to hospital in critical condition where she died four days later.

A post-mortem report found Rauch died of "blunt-force head injuries" and found "no evidence at autopsy of smoke inhalation or thermal injuries," according to the OPCC.

IIO FINDS NO WRONGDOING

The province's police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., launched a 10-month investigation that ultimately cleared the Victoria police officer of wrongdoing in Rauch's death.

Ronald J. MacDonald, the IIO's chief civilian director, determined Rauch was seated on a couch, facing away from the door, when officers entered and fired on her.

MacDonald determined the officer who fired the ARWEN likely intended to strike Rauch in the abdomen but his vision was obscured in the smoke-filled room, calling the ordeal a "tragic accident."

In a statement Thursday, Victoria police Chief Del Manak expressed exasperation at the announcement of another investigation into the fatal incident.

"I respect that the OPCC has the right to call a public hearing, and I fully support the measures we have in place to ensure police accountability in this province," Manak said.

"However, this incident has already been reviewed by three levels of oversight, including the Independent Investigations Office, a police disciplinary authority, and an independent adjudicator of the investigation – a retired judge, who all found that there was no misconduct in the use of force in this situation."

The police chief said the department has already made changes to its officer note-taking policy and reporting requirements in use-of-force cases after complaints were raised about the lack of documentation following the 2019 incident.

"At this point, my thoughts are with the family and the officers involved, who have all been subjected to a years-long process that has impacted their ability to move forward with their lives," Manak said.

"We will continue to support the member who is the subject of this investigation, and our hearts are with the family who continue to re-live this event through these investigations almost four years later."

A date has not yet been set for the public hearing, which will be adjudicated by retired judge and former B.C. attorney general Wally Oppal.