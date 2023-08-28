B.C. pharmacies limit Ozempic refills during worldwide shortage
A year ago, most patients who came to Nika Maghsoud’s North Vancouver pharmacy with a prescription for Ozempic had type two diabetes, which the drug is Health Canada approved to treat.
But now, diabetics aren’t the only ones taking Ozempic.
“In the past six to seven months I would say I’m seeing a lot of off-label use, a lot of obesity use,” said Maghsoud, who is a registered pharmacist at the Pharmasave on Marine Drive. “The interest has exploded. I see so much more demand in my day-to-day practice for sure.”
Obesity specialist Dr. Yashar Tashakkor has also seen a huge surge in demand for Ozempic at his North Vancouver clinic.
“We have on a daily basis several patients asking specifically for it. People are more knowledgeable about it. There are virtually ads in front of every medical clinic – including ours –about Ozempic,” said Tashakkor.
The worldwide demand for Ozempic as a weight loss drug has the manufacturer warning of a shortage of the most popular one-milligram dose pen through early October.
“I’m not surprised at all,” said Tashakkor. “These medications are very effective and becoming more and more popular and widely used, so inevitably there will be some shortages as the company tries to keep up with the demand.”
At Maghsoud's Pharmasave, the shortage forced management to implement a limit on how much Ozempic patients can get at one time.
“We have for now decided that we are dispensing the medication for a month's supply right now, so we are limiting it to a month's supply per patient,” she said.
In an email the Ministry of Health said: “Ozempic is not approved for weight loss in Canada and the expectation is that prescribers in B.C. would only write prescriptions for patients who have Type 2 diabetes, regardless of whether or not they are seeking PharmaCare coverage — particularly with the knowledge that the drug may be in short supply.”
It added the ministry is looking at mitigation strategies if people with Type 2 diabetes can’t access Ozempic. The minister has suggested it could limit the drug to its on-label use, which would freeze out people taking it for weight loss.
“Obviously we want to prioritize it for patients who really need it,” said Maghsoud. But she added it’s not a pharmacist’s place to ask patients why they’re taking a prescribed medication.
She also said that any limits on who can access the drug for what purpose would have to be set by the province or another authority.
Dr. Tashakkor said he treats patients with diabetes and patients with obesity, and from an ethical perspective, he doesn’t want to be forced to prioritize one over another.
“I’m hoping it doesn’t get to that,” he said. “Obesity by itself is not benign, it has lots of complications such as heart disease, fatty liver, stroke, high blood pressure and so forth. So I wouldn’t necessarily say being obese is less of an issue than having Type 2 diabetes.”
It’s hoped by limiting how much each patient can get during the shortage, it will prevent hoarding, and there will be enough Ozempic for everyone.
“I really urge patients to call their pharmacies ahead of time,” said Maghsoud. “Give us some notice so that we can provide it in a timely manner, know our demand, and distribute it equally.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Yellowknife fire now 'being held' but it’s still not safe for residents to return: officials
Two fires threatening the city of Yellowknife are now considered as 'being held' instead of 'out-of-control,' but officials say they still don’t know when it might be safe for residents to come home as the territory continues to battle hundreds of fires.
Canadian gov't admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
This Toronto graduate scored a 100 per cent average. So did 5 of his classmates
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
Canada to deny temporary residency to former Iranian minister possibly spotted in Montreal
Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced that Canada will prevent an Iranian former minister of health from becoming a temporary resident of Canada, citing the regime's human rights record.
Trudeau seeking advice from youth on 'pressing concerns' to inform future policy
The prime minister is meeting with his youth advisory board this week to hear its most 'pressing concerns,' with the aim of informing future policy decisions.
New curriculums are coming to Ontario schools next month. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Breathing in wildfire smoke linked with neurological health consequences: study
As wildfires continue to rage throughout northern Canada, new research reveals neurological health consequences from breathing in excess wildfire smoke.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Vancouver Island
-
Lightning sparks out-of-control wildfires on Vancouver Island
At least six new wildfires were found burning out of control on Vancouver Island Monday. The largest of the new fires measured approximately 60 hectares by 10 a.m., according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigate suspicious fire at crematorium
A fire was deliberately set outside of a downtown crematorium in Nanaimo over the weekend.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Vancouver Island
Much of Vancouver Island is under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday afternoon.
Calgary
-
The Last of Us picks up awards for its filming locations in Alberta
The largest project in the history of the Alberta film and television industry won big at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards in California on Saturday.
-
Olympian and Calgary Marathon founder Douglas Kyle remembered following crash
Douglas Kyle, a two-time Olympian and founder of the Calgary Marathon and Calgary Track and Field club, has died at age 91.
-
2 suspects arrested in connection to mischief at Fort Macleod, Alta., theatre
Two people are facing charges in connection with an incident that took place during a Pride event at a theatre in Fort Macleod, Alta.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton post-secondary students navigate higher costs, lower availability of housing as school year begins
As post-secondary students begin to move into dorm rooms and apartments across Edmonton, many are figuring out how to manage the high cost of living.
-
Elections NWT says legislature has delayed election over wildfires
The body that runs elections in the Northwest Territories says an election scheduled for October has been delayed for six weeks because of wildfires.
-
Cafe owner acquitted of charges he violated Alberta health orders during COVID pandemic
The owner of a central Alberta cafe accused of defying public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic has been acquitted on all charges.
Toronto
-
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
-
This Toronto graduate scored a 100 per cent average. So did 5 of his classmates
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
-
Family of man fatally shot by Toronto-area police seeking $2M in civil lawsuit
The family of Ejaz Choudry is seeking $2 million in damages in a lawsuit launched against the service, claiming its officers turned a “straightforward mental health call” into a “high-risk tactical operation” that resulted in the father of four's death.
Montreal
-
Traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
-
Single mother with MS collecting cans to buy oxygen equipment not covered by Quebec insurance
A Quebec single mother with multiple sclerosis (MS) is collecting cans to save for an oxygen chamber -- a game changing piece of equipment which isn’t covered by RAMQ, Quebec’s health insurance board.
-
Quebec father who murdered his two three-year-olds arrested days before, friend says
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
Winnipeg
-
MPI workers walk off the job
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.
-
Bob Barker’s little-known connection to a Manitoba animal rescue
Iconic game show host Bob Barker made a hefty donation that was instrumental in the the creation of Manitoba’s first and only black bear rescue.
-
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to rollover crash
Firefighters responded to a rollover during Saskatoon's morning commute on Monday.
-
University of Sask. to provide universal access to free menstrual products
The University of Saskatchewan has launched a new initiative to help improve access to menstrual supplies.
-
Saskatoon wildlife rehab releases rare hummingbird
A rare hummingbird stranded far from home in Saskatoon has been set free.
Regina
-
Distracted driving ticket ignites conversation about what drivers can and can't do behind the wheel
A distracted driving ticket issued by the Regina Police Service (RPS) over the weekend created quite the buzz about what motorists are allowed to do while driving.
-
No injuries after Regina encampment fire spreads to nearby home, shed
No one was injured after an early morning fire at a tent encampment spread to a nearby property, Regina Fire said.
-
'The offense has to show up': Wes Cates shares some advice ahead of Labour Day Classic
Wes Cates says that the pressure is on the offense to perform ahead of the Labour Day Classic against the Blue Bombers.
Atlantic
-
'Their heads are in the proverbial sand:' RCMP leader urged force to formally apologize after MCC report
There a renewed calls for the RCMP to formally apologize for its actions - and inactions - during Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and a newly released internal memo says top officials wanted it to happen shortly after the Mass Casualty Commission released its final report back in the spring.
-
Stiff competition for rentals in Halifax as vacancy rate rests at 1%
Finding an apartment in Halifax is not easy, as the vacancy rate rests at one per cent.
-
Shark sighting at Rainbow Haven Beach not deterring all beachgoers
A shark sighting at Rainbow Haven Beach on the weekend was not a worry for many beachgoers on Monday.
London
-
Indigenous leaders call for Bruce County mayor to resign after 'denigrating' and 'racist' comments caught on tape
'I can understand to be poor, but you can be poor and clean,' is what South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Garry Michi was recorded as saying in an audio clip released to the public via SoundCloud last week.
-
Victim shot three times, police looking for suspect
When the victim got out of his car he saw a masked suspect who reportedly brandished a firearm and began shooting — striking him three times, once in the neck and twice in the chest.
-
'Did a tree fall?': Londoners recall Sunday night earthquake
Measuring a 4.3 on the Richter Scale, a small earthquake rattled residents in southwestern Ontario on Sunday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury ambulance en route to hospital hits moose
There was a scary incident in Sudbury on Monday morning near Dowling. An ambulance taking a patient to Health Sciences North hit a moose on Highway 144 around 3:30 a.m.
-
Northern Ontario police crack down on 3D-printed guns
Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to crack down on what are called ‘ghost guns’ or 3D-printed firearms.
-
Timmins man led police on car chase in stolen truck, claimed to be undercover cop
Timmins police have a local man in custody after an early morning car chase in a stolen pickup truck.
Kitchener
-
Weekend barn fire in Wellington County kills over 200 cattle, causes millions in damage
Wellington North Fire Service (WNFS) says over 200 cattle died following an accidental barn fire on Saturday afternoon in a rural community near Arthur.
-
'Had his whole future in front of him': Inquest into death of disabled Ontario teen begins
In the aftermath of Samuel Brown's sudden death, a coroner said an autopsy wasn't necessary for the Ontario teen because he had disabilities, his mother told jurors at an inquest that began Monday.
-
Jeffrey Sloka addresses all 50 sexual assault allegations ahead of cross examination
Before the Crown is expected to begin cross-examining Jeffrey Sloka, he individually addressed each of the 50 sexual assault allegations he’s facing.