B.C. parents question no-wait 'circle of care' system for neurodiverse kids
British Columbia is set to launch one-stop support centres for children with issues like ADHD, autism and Down syndrome, but parents say promises of a no-wait system that won't require assessments or a diagnosis seem unrealistic due to a shortage of health-care professionals.
The plan is to open 40 so-called family connections centres, or hubs, across the province.
Four are slated to provide services under a pilot program from next year - three in northwestern B.C., and another in the central Okanagan.
The province has given community agencies until July to tender for initial implementation of the program, and contracts are expected to be awarded in the fall. More proposals will be sought for the remaining centres that are to begin operating by 2024 to support neurodiverse kids and youth up to age 19.
Families of autistic children will then no longer get the current funding of up to $22,000 a year until age six, and $6,000 annually to age 18. Instead, they will be provided services through the new system.
Julia Boyle, executive director of Autism BC, said the province has not provided information about staffing and protocols for the “complex transition” to a new system that could have parents of thousands of neurodiverse kids “knocking on the doors of these hubs.”
There is not enough time for consultations with advocacy groups before the pilot program starts, and to fully shift from individualized funding for autistic kids to the new hubs is another major change in two years, Boyle said.
“It makes more and more sense to have a phased rollout,” she said. “That's ultimately what I'm pushing for.”
Government “spin” over autism funding has created divisions about inequity because many parents of children with other needs have been paying out of pocket, Boyle said. That has led some to accuse the autism community of being “selfish,” she said.
“It's on the government to come up with solutions,” Boyle said, suggesting funding could have been provided more equitably to all families in need, instead of being taken away from those who had fought to get it.
The first four hubs will be in Prince Rupert, Terrace, Smithers, and Kelowna. But it's unlikely many parents of autistic kids in those communitieswould choose to immediately give up funding and switch to the hubs, Boyle said, since participation in the pilot program will be optional.
That could hinder evaluation of the hubs before the program is launched provincewide, she said.
Mitzi Dean, minister of children and family development, said her ministry will be “observing where families are able to make that transition and what it is that's working for that transition.”
Dean said the goal of the new system is to give families access to a team of service providers from speech and occupational therapists to behavioural interventionists and replace a patchwork of programs that are “not working for far too many families.”
“Each family will have a primary member of a team that they will connect with, and they'll work together to design the circle of care to wrap around their children and youth with support needs,” she said.
Dean did not directly respond to a question on whether psychologists and psychiatrists would be part of these teams but said mental health support and professionals will be available without a referral.
Parents can access the centres when they start noticing their child is not meeting certain milestones, she said.
“The problem at the moment is that services are locked behind a diagnosis,” she said. “And that limits access to services at the time that a parent or family might recognize that there might be a need or an issue. Then that causes that bottleneck as well. Then, even depending on what diagnosis you get, you still might not get services, or you become a case manager for your own child.”
Dean said parents are “exhausted” trying to find and co-ordinate support on their own and will no longer need to make that effort under the new system, which aims to provide disability and support services to about 28 per cent more children earlier in their development.
As for staffing, she said the province is working with service providers to bring multidisciplinary teams together.
“By building a system and having local community agencies be able to employ a range of health professionals and also subcontract with other people who are able to provide services in the community, that's how we're going to be able to deliver this system and work in partnership with community agencies.”
Candice Murray, a registered psychologist and clinical instructor at the University of British Columbia, questioned how a child with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which is her specialty, would get help at a hub without having had an assessment, which can be time consuming and complicated.
Behaviour, medication, sleep and eating patterns, parenting and triggers are among the many factors that must be considered during an assessment, said Murray, former head of the ADHD clinic at BC Children's Hospital. Most effective intervention strategies were based on such an assessment, she said.
“Who's going to be working in the hubs? The child and youth mental health teams don't take kids with ADHD,” Murray said of the service currently provided by the Children's Ministry.
“I don't know if they would be involved in hubs but they don't have any experience or training, so that's another concern I have. Where are all these people going to come from, and who's going to train them?”
ADHD is not officially recognized as a disability, so children often do not get the support they need at school, even after their parents have spent thousands of dollars on assessments through the private system, she said.
“I worry that this is a watered-down version of an appropriate assessment,” she said of the hubs.
Children with ADHD who don't get help can end up with disruptive behavioural problems, Murray said. Some later suffer silently until depression and anxiety set in, so their needs should be adequately met in the new system, she added.
Jaymie Nelson, whose two children, Emerson, 12, and eight-year-old Amelia, both have ADHD, said it's hard to believe there won't be any wait lists at the hubs “because there are wait lists for everything, even paying privately there's a wait list.”
Nelson said her children have a rapport with their occupational therapist and speech-language pathologist, and she worries about losing access to these professionals under the hub system.
She attended a town hall last fall after the government announced the hubs and said she felt hopeful that children and youth with ADHD could finally get some support, which isn't provided at most schools because many teachers are not trained in basic knowledge about the condition.
“It was not clear on details,” she said. “There was really nothing ironed out. Initially, it was like, hey guys, this is awesome. But really it is not. There are so many concerns.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know so far about the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting
A former police officer, the 86-year-old mother of Buffalo's former fire commissioner, and a grandmother who fed the needy for decades were among those killed in a racist attack by a gunman on Saturday in a Buffalo grocery store. Three people were also wounded.
Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters nearly two years ago 'gambled with other people's lives' when he took the wheel, an Ontario judge said Monday in sentencing him to 17 years behind bars.
Documents show a pattern of human rights abuses against gender diverse prisoners
Facing daily instances of violence and abuse, gender diverse people in the Canadian prison system say they are forced to take measures into their own hands to secure their safety.
White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre denounces 'white replacement theory'
Pierre Poilievre is denouncing the 'white replacement theory' believed to be a motive for a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., as 'ugly and disgusting hate-mongering.'
Trial to begin for father, son accused of killing Métis hunters in rural Alberta
A jury trial is to begin today for a man and his son who are accused of killing two Métis hunters.
Federal commitments still outstanding, nearly a year since first residential school burial site discovery
Almost a year since the first reported discovery of a burial site at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, the federal government provided an update on the promises it has made since to 'lift up the truth,' many of which are still a work in progress.
Canadian WWII flying ace 'Stocky' Edwards dies
One of Canada's most successful Second World War flying aces, James "Stocky" Edwards of Comox, B.C., has died at the age of 100.
Amber Heard says she feared she would not survive Johnny Depp marriage
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard told jurors in a defamation case on Monday that she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016 because she worried she would not survive physical abuse by him.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian WWII flying ace 'Stocky' Edwards dies
One of Canada's most successful Second World War flying aces, James "Stocky" Edwards of Comox, B.C., has died at the age of 100.
-
Hallmark TV series films final season of hit series on Vancouver Island
The feeling is bittersweet on the Mid-Island as the hit Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores begins filming its sixth and final season in the region.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in Courtenay, B.C.
A motorcycle rider has been transported to hospital in critical condition following an overnight crash in Courtenay, B.C.
Calgary
-
Calgary's rental car shortage expected to continue through summer 2022
A summer approaches, travellers hoping to rent a vehicle may find it difficult to find an affordable option – not just in Alberta, but right across Canada.
-
Battle of Alberta extends to city halls with friendly facepaint, cancer charity donation wager
The mayors of Calgary and Edmonton are throwing their support behind their respective home teams ahead of the long awaited return of a playoff version of the storied Battle of Alberta.
-
Bikes allowed on CTrains at all hours as part of summer pilot
A new Calgary Transit pilot that allows bicycles on CTrains at all times, including peak travel hours, is now in effect.
Edmonton
-
Alta. man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in deaths of woman, toddler
The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child is due in court on Monday.
-
Trial to begin for father, son accused of killing Métis hunters in rural Alberta
A jury trial is to begin today for a man and his son who are accused of killing two Métis hunters.
-
Oilers calm, confident ahead of 'another level' Battle of Alberta
While many hockey fans in Edmonton were glued to the Calgary Flames Game 7 Sunday night, some Oilers players slept through it.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters nearly two years ago 'gambled with other people's lives' when he took the wheel, an Ontario judge said Monday in sentencing him to 17 years behind bars.
-
Ontario party leaders set to face off in election debate
The Ontario election leaders debate is happening on Monday night. Here's how to watch it live.
-
Video of brazen carjackings released by police north of Toronto
Police in York Region have released new video footage of a series of brazen carjackings as they warn drivers about a spike in violent incidents targeting luxury vehicles.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner calls for independence in public health director role in final report on long-term care home deaths
The government of Quebec needs to ensure the role of the public health director is independent and without any 'political constraint,' a Quebec coroner has recommended in a final report into deaths at long-term care homes during the pandemic's first wave.
-
Quebec should 'ideally' aim for 100,000 immigrants per year, says CPQ
Quebec should aim to welcome 100,000 immigrants per year, according to the Conseil du patronat (CPQ).
-
Gas prices: Montreal reaches another record high of $2.15 per litre
Montreal commuters woke up to spiking gas prices as some stations' price for regular is currently a record high and over $2.15-per-litre.
Winnipeg
-
Homicide investigation launched after human remains found in North Kildonan: WPS
Winnipeg police say human remains found in North Kildonan early Monday morning are believed to be the result of a homicide.
-
Two Winnipeg teachers among recipients of Governor General’s History Awards
Two Winnipeg teachers and a Manitoba-born judge are among the winners of this year’s Governor General’s History Awards.
-
Community cut off after flooding washes out roads in western Manitoba
Flooding that has washed out many roads and bridges in a section of western Manitoba has cut off one community from the outside world.
Saskatoon
-
Rising fuel costs a challenge in search for missing Sask. boy
The rising cost of fuel is complicating the nearly month-long search for a missing Saskatchewan boy continues.
-
Where most police street checks happen in Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police Service says all of the 189 contact interviews conducted by its officers last year complied with policy.
-
Political movement 'Saskatchewan United' attempting to gain party recognition
Former Sask. Party MLA turned Independent Nadine Wilson and former federal Minister of Agriculture Gerry Ritz are both involved with the 'Saskatchewan United' movement.
Regina
-
Regina's mayor met with PM Trudeau in Ottawa Monday
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Monday to discuss a number of topics including ongoing infrastructure projects and social initiatives.
-
Sask. government ramps up development on potential hydrogen hub
The Saskatchewan government has begun work on a foundation report study ramping up development on a potential hydrogen hub in the Regina-Moose Jaw region.
-
Rising fuel costs a challenge in search for missing Sask. boy
The rising cost of fuel is complicating the nearly month-long search for a missing Saskatchewan boy continues.
Atlantic
-
'Absolutely disgusting': Team leader critical of RCMP mental health support after N.S. shooting
RCMP treatment of its tactical team in the days following the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was characterized as "absolutely disgusting" during testimony before the public inquiry examining the killings.
-
Coroner's inquest into 2020 police shooting death of Indigenous woman begins in N.B.
A jury of three women and two men has been chosen in the coroner's inquest into the death of Chantel Moore -- a 26-year-old Indigenous woman fatally shot during a wellness check by police in Edmundston, N.B.
-
Two men charged with attempted murder after man injured in Halifax assault
Two men are facing charges, including attempted murder, after a man was found injured in Halifax’s Fairview neighbourhood Saturday night.
London
-
Suspects arrested after stolen pick-up strikes school bus Monday morning
Two suspects have been arrested by members of the OPP in relation to a stolen pick-up truck that rear-ended a school bus in London, Ont. on Monday morning.
-
Vehicle struck by bullet in south London, Ont.
The call came in just before midnight and police responded to the area of Wellington Road south and Bradley Avenue.
-
Spring weather returns to London, Ont., but isolated thunderstorms possible
It felt like mid-summer across southern Ontario this weekend after a strong ridge of high pressure pushed the daytime high temperature into the upper twenties, but spring-like temperatures have returned to the Forest City — and with it, a risk of thunderstorms.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario party leaders set to face off in election debate
The Ontario election leaders debate is happening on Monday night. Here's how to watch it live.
-
Loose cows threatened at Old Woman Bay north of the Sault
Complaints about people hunting and shooting roaming cows in the area of Old Woman Road, on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, were reported by the OPP in tweets late Saturday and early Sunday.
-
Three new forest fires discovered in northeast
Three new forest fires were discovered in northeastern Ontario
Kitchener
-
Police investigating child’s suspicious death, searching for man in Cambridge
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has released the name of a man they say could have information on the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy in Cambridge.
-
Trial of brothers accused of killing Nick Tanti starts in Guelph
Tanti, 27, was stabbed during a confrontation outside a downtown Guelph bar on MacDonell Street around 2 a.m. on February 29, 2020.
-
'It will be a historic night': Green Party to participate in Ontario leaders’ debate for first time
The leaders of Ontario's largest political parties will participate in a live debate Monday night, and for the first time in history, the Green Party will also be on the stage.