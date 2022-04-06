B.C. oysters linked to norovirus outbreak in U.S., at least 91 illnesses confirmed
Health officials in the United States say a norovirus outbreak linked to raw British Columbia oysters has spread to at least 13 states.
A statement posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 91 illnesses are related to consumption of the potentially contaminated oysters.
States reporting norovirus cases range from Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii east to New York and Florida.
The CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration say they are still trying to determine the extent of the distribution and the size of the outbreak.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says the shellfish, harvested off the eastern central coast of Vancouver Island, is linked to at least 279 illnesses, most in B.C., but cases have also been recorded in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Four food recalls were issued in Canada between February and March with retailers and restaurants told not to serve or sell the oysters, and the CDC has extended that advice to U.S. restaurants and fish shops.
Health officials say norovirus symptoms can include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps. No deaths from this outbreak have been reported.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian media campaign falsely claims Bucha deaths are fakes
As gruesome videos and photos of bodies emerge from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Kremlin-backed media are denouncing them as an elaborate hoax — a narrative that journalists in Ukraine have shown to be false.
U.S. targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for 'war crimes' in Ukraine.
Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits
Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.
Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages: analyst
Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.
Ont. woman opening home to family of 11 from Ukraine
A woman from LaSalle, Ont., is preparing to open her 100-year-old home to a family of 11 fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Russian cosmonauts 'blindsided' by controversy over arriving at ISS in yellow spacesuits, NASA astronaut says
The three Russian astronauts who boarded the International Space Station last month in spacesuits that echoed the colours of Ukraine's flag were paying tribute to their university and not protesting Russia's invasion, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei said Tuesday.
B.C. oysters linked to norovirus outbreak in U.S., at least 91 illnesses confirmed
Health officials in the United States say a norovirus outbreak linked to raw British Columbia oysters has spread to at least 13 states.
Author of 'How to Murder Your Husband' on trial in fatal shooting of spouse
The trial of a self-published romance writer accused of fatally shooting her chef husband started Monday.
Masking, possible 4th dose needed to tackle Canada's latest wave, experts say
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging across the country, as the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 grabs hold in Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Henry hopeful B.C. won't have to resort to COVID-19 health orders again
Dr. Bonnie Henry says she is hopeful B.C. won't have to resort to public health orders around masking and social distancing again as health officials wind down their public communications around the COVID-19 response.
-
Dog injured in 5th cougar attack near Victoria in recent weeks
Another daytime cougar attack has injured a dog near Sooke, B.C., marking the fifth such attack in recent weeks.
-
Woman seriously injured after tree collapses on Langford mobile home
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a large tree crashed down onto two mobile homes in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.
Calgary
-
1 dead in southeast Calgary house fire
A woman was killed Tuesday night in a fire at a fourplex home in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary warms a lot by Friday, then cools a lot by Sunday
And away it goes. The large low that kept wind speeds well above comfortable for many in southern Alberta has left us behind.
-
Stabbing near Rundle LRT station sends 1 to hospital
A man was taken to hospital early Wednesday after a reported stabbing.
Edmonton
-
Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits
Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.
-
Ukrainians pore over grisly aftermath of atrocities
Ukrainian authorities gathered their dead and collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv, as the two sides geared up Wednesday for what could be a climactic push by Moscow's forces to seize the country's industrial east.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Short-term warming, long-term yecchh
We get a warming trend to close out the work week. Temperatures in the 16 C to 20 C range by Friday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
-
Ontario reports 1,074 people in hospital with COVID-19, 32 new deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,074 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ford to announce further support for Ukraine Wednesday morning
Ontario Premier Doug Ford along with several ministers will make an announcement Wednesday morning on further support for Ukraine.
Montreal
-
Liberals offer their 'mea culpa' on Bill 96 CEGEP amendment as premier mulls removing clause
The Quebec Liberal Party appears to be caught in the middle of a language firestorm over an amendment to Bill 96 it proposed and is now trying to withdraw.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again, several thousand test positive
Quebec reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday and thousands more people have tested positive for the virus.
-
Quebec premier needs to take responsibility for good and bad during COVID-19 pandemic: GND
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has taken credit for everything that went right during the COVID-19 pandemic, but washed his hands of everything that went wrong, accuses Quebec Solidaire's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle dies in hospital: WPS
A man in his mid-twenties has died in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.
-
Selkirk Bridge closed due to high water levels
The Selkirk Bridge is closed until further notice due to high water levels.
-
Witness testifies about encounter with Kyle Pietz the night before Eduardo Balaquit’s disappearance
Day two of the trial for a man charged in the disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit was hit with a slight delay after a juror tested positive for COVID-19.
Saskatoon
-
Ukrainian refugees say they're 'lucky' to be safe in Saskatoon
A Saskatoon woman is thankful her parents were able to flee their city which is just 20 kilometres from Bucha — the site of the latest Russian attacks.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
-
64-year-old man killed in crash near Prince Albert involving stolen truck
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert,
Regina
-
200-300 power poles damaged in spring storm: SaskPower
Power has been restored to all customers in Eastend, Val Marie, Climax, Shaunavon and surrounding rural areas according to SaskPower, after a potent spring storm brought heavy snow to much of southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday.
-
'We're going to be loud': New SUMA president values collaboration after election win
The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) elected their new president on Tuesday.
-
Organ donation encouraged to recognize Humboldt crash anniversary, Green Shirt Day
A local organization is encouraging more people to become organ donors to help honour the anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and Green Shirt Day.
Atlantic
-
Maritimer 'dream team' supplies non-lethal military gear to Ukraine territorial units
Two Canadians with ties to the Maritimes have been teaming up to provide non-lethal supplies to Ukraine's territorial forces.
-
'I'm so grateful': Maritimers open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the war
Surrounded by welcome cards made by Sarah Toma’s students, Ann Vasiutkena is adjusting to a new feeling of home.
-
New Brunswick's top doctor isn't considering mask mandate for schools, despite pressure
Despite pressure from the public, and fellow medical professionals, Dr. Jennifer Russell says she’s still not considering mandating masks in New Brunswick classrooms.
London
-
Canadian soldiers to conduct wildfire emergency exercises north of London, Ont.
Residents shouldn't be alarmed if they see Canadian soldiers and military vehicles north of London later this week.
-
Careless smoking ruled as cause of Tillsonburg, Ont. apartment fire
Officials say careless smoking has been determined as the cause of a fire that displaced dozens of tenants from a Tillsonburg, Ont. apartment building last month.
-
Southwestern Ontario getting $7M in relief support for tourism sector
The federal government has announced $7 million in relief support for the southwestern Ontario tourism sector.
Northern Ontario
-
Police warn motorists about moose near Hwy. 17 west of Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police in the northeast says they have received numerous calls about a moose hanging around Highway 17 west of Sudbury.
-
Violence in M'Chigeeng frustrates chief
It's been a few sleepless days for M'Chigeeng First Nation Chief Linda Debassige, who is in the midst of dealing with another shooting in her community.
-
Heavy rain on the way in the northeast, some areas will get snow
Warming temperatures combined with heavy rain in the next two days prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement Tuesday for most of northeastern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph getting ready for fourth booster rollout
With the Wednesday announcement from the province that the fourth COVID-19 vaccine shots will soon be available for those 60 over, Region of Waterloo and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health are getting ready for the rollout.
-
Brantford family calls for increased youth mental health services after losing 12-year-old daughter
The family of 12-year-old Grace McSweeney says she passed away March 28 after a long battle with depression. Feeling like the system failed them, they are now pushing for more mental health resources for youth.
-
Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy
Police are investigating Tuesday's collision in Wellesley, involving a car and a horse and buggy, that sent three people in hospital.